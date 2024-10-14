Some of you are already using Apple Pay, like Apple is paying…

As a city of the future, a veritable Tomorrowland of innovation and design – Dubai is always working on new and Smart ways to enhance efficiency and improve the lives of its residents.

Whether that’s improving transport networks, expanding public beach access, streamlining public service experiences, or just digitising the city piece-by-piece.

And one of the most recent targets to be announced for the ongoing future-proofing project – is to say no to notes, and ciao to coins. The Dubai Cashless Strategy is aiming to get 90 per cent of all transactions cashless by 2026.

The resultant boom in fintech innovation could potentially boost economic growth by Dhs8 billion per year.

This cashless initiative reflects the wider goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), along with Digital Dubai’s goal of “Digitalizing Life in Dubai”.

Talking about the strategy, Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Finance, said: “Dubai enjoys an advanced financial ecosystem based on international standards. The Dubai Cashless Strategy aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance the emirate’s global business position.”

He also pointed out that “97 per cent of Dubai government transactions were digital in 2023.”

It’s hoped that this goal will stimulate growth in AI-backed innovations and contactless tech, in addition to providing end customers with an improved, and certainly more streamlined experience.

Are you already cashless? Are you nostalgic about the romance of analog money? Are you tired of hunting around for the correct change? Tell us in the comments.

Images: Getty