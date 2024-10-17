Europe calling…

Etihad, the UAE’s national airline, has announced daily flights to two exciting destinations, and this will give you the inspiration to embark on your travels ASAP. From October 1, 2025, you can fly daily to both Dusseldorf in Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark – both immensely popular destinations on Etihad’s list of European destinations.

Dusseldorf will see four more Etihad jets touching down every week, providing you with greater flexibility and connectivity with the route about to be served year-round, so you can experience this gorgeous destination known for its fashion industry, art scene and amazing architecture, in all seasons. Whether it’s luxury shopping options along the famous Königsallee, or the charming Altstadt (Old Town), this city packs in something for everyone.

For those in pursuit of stunning Scandinavian sights such as the colourful Nyhavn waterfront, the iconic Little Mermaid statue, or the enchanting Tivoli Gardens among others, Etihad will ramp up flights to the Danish capital of Copenhagen, getting you there daily with the addition of three more flights.

Other new routes

Warsaw and Prague

From February 1 next year, their big birds will also begin flying to Singapore (SIN), making the Asian-Pacific powerhouse and one of the world’s most dynamic cities the fourth major city to enjoy Etihad’s A380 experience, after London, New York and Paris.

Etihad Airways will continue to fly you to one gorgeous destination after another in 2025, with both Warsaw, in Poland, and the heart of Bohemia, Prague, being added to their catalogue of incredible destinations effective June 2 next year. Flying you there with no layovers will be Etihad’s own sleek Dreamliner (Boeing 787) jets, with 28 luxurious business class and 262 Economy class seats.

The airline will operate 4 flights a week to both destinations, with EY155 arriving nice and early at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport at 7.15am, while flights back from the Czech capital will touch down at 7.05pm in EY156. Warsaw-bound passengers will depart Abu Dhabi in EY159 at 2.45am, and EY160 will fly back from the Polish capital at 11.15am with touchdown in the UAE scheduled for 7pm.

But before that…

Paris

In terms of what’s to come, Etihad will begin flying their mammoth A380 superjumbo jets to Paris Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG) beginning November 1, with capital-dwellers being able to fly to one of the world’s most desired travel destinations via an early morning departure from AUH at 2.40am, and flights from Paris touching down at Zayed international at 7.25pm, daily.

Nairobi

Adding to its already-impressive portfolio of dreamy destinations, Etihad Airways will resume flights to Kenya’s Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) from December 15 this year. The UAE’s national airline will fly 4 times a week, non-stop from Zayed International Airport, with EY 0767 departing at 9.15am and landing in Nairobi at 1.40pm, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights back to Abu Dhabi will depart at 6.20pm and arrive in the UAE at 20 minutes past midnight.

And before you fly…

Don’t forget to check out the gorgeous Etihad lounges at Zayed International Airport, before you begin your travel adventures.

