OnTheList teams up with YOOX to bring more than 300 designer brands to Dubai with up to 80 per cent off…

Looking to snap up a bargain this October? Then bookmark the OnTheList x YOOX Secret Room sale. Taking place from October 24 until October 31, the nine-day event will bring more than 300 luxury and designer brands to Dubai Design District, with up to 80 per cent off.

OnTheList is a members-only luxury flash sale concept, who’ve teamed up with brands like Jimmy Choo and Moschino for prior sales in Milan, Rome, Florence, New York, and Hong Kong. For the first event in Dubai, they’ve teamed up with online fashion retailer YOOX to bring some super deals to the city on an array of brands.

To get on the list, you’ll just need to sign up – for free – as an OnTheList member here.

Taking over the D3 tent in Dubai Design District, YOOX x OnTheList will transform the space into an archive of curated fashion pieces and styles including ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories across womenswear, menswear and kidswear. It will open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, and 10am to 6pm on weekends.

“Being able to champion sustainability is what drives us to do this, and we are delighted to bring this concept to the UAE,” said Delphine Lefay, Co-Founder of OnThe List. “To date, we have saved over 1.6 million items from ending up in landfill. OnTheLove, our CSR initiative, has also allowed us to work with local organisations and host regular charity sales. We see a huge opportunity in the UAE and can’t wait to meet our new OnTheList consumers at this month’s YOOX event,”

onthelist.com