The latest act on the 90s/00s nostalgia stage is…

Prolific movie and TV soundtrack contributors, The Corrs tick off some big Irish music icon stats. A group of siblings – tick. Celtic folk infusions – tick. They play about twenty different musical instruments (including violin, drum and tin whistle) between them – tick. Hailing from ‘The Wee County’ Louth – big tick.

Corr blimey what a craic-er

Since their debut single back in 1995, almost *experiences mild panic attack* thirty years ago – the four-piece pop outfit have sold an impressive 40 million albums. You might remember them from such velvety-vocal tracks as “Breathless,” “Runaway,” and “What Can I Do?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As part of their Talk on Corners tour (named after their second, UK chart number one for 1997, album) – they’ll be stopping by Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for one night only on February, 6 2025.

In a similar way to what Saltburn did for Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and TikTok’s retro track revival has done for countless other 90s acts – The Corrs can probably attribute at least a small level of credit to hit Netflix Northern Irish comedy, Derry Girls. With the show being set during the regional ‘Troubles’ of the 90s, several of The Corrs’ popular songs were used as period-appriopriate backing tracks.

And if you’re wondering what other retro music fun we still have to come in 2024 check out our gig guides for Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Amongst them, you’ll find such retro act artists as Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, Take That, Eminem, Maroon 5 and Bryan Adams.

How to sCorr tickets

Tickets to see sisters Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and brother Jim are on sale now via livenation.me and coca-cola-arena.com and start at…

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, February 6, 2025. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Provided