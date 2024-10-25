A night with plenty of humour and heart…

Laurel and Hardy, Martin and Lewis, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan – what do these duos have in common? In less than a minute of watching them on screen together, they are guaranteed to make you laugh. Want to experience a comedic duo in action? You can, when the brilliant Jack Whitehall will perform right here in Dubai. But he won’t be alone…

The award-winning comedian, actor and writer will be joint by his father, Michael Whitehall on stage at the Coca-Cola Arena for an exclusive performance on Friday, February 14, 2025.

You may have caught the duo, who couldn’t be more polar opposite on the popular Netflix series Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father. And if you loved it, you’ll catch the same hilarious antics on stage.

Expect a real belly-aching treat as you will get to hear backstories, family secrets and even revealing photographs from the family album. And don’t worry, if things get too heated, mum (Hilary) will be on hand to play referee (or just sit back and watch the hilarious back and forth play out).

Jack Whitehall is no stranger to Dubai and has performed in 2023 and even in 2021 as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival. So, if you’ve missed his shows before, don’t miss out.

Tickets are available on coca-cola-arena.com for a starting price of Dhs350. Tickets will also be available on Platinum List, Ticketmaster and Virgin Megastores.

More lols in the UAE

There are plenty of top-notch comedians set to perform in the UAE, and they are all sure to make you giggle. Over the next few months, we have Matt Rife, Ben Elton, and Jimmy Carr performing at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Jack Whitehall in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, Feb 14 2025, prices from Dhs350, Tel: (800) 223 388, @cocacolaarena