This year, we packed our calendars with a number of great shows, and there’s still plenty to come, and more yet to be announced. If you can’t keep track, don’t worry, as we have rounded up all the must-see performances in Dubai.

Here are all the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai 2024/2025

October

Kasbian

When: October 13, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary British band Kasabian is set to rock the Coca-Cola Arena stage on October 13, 2024. Be prepared to immerse yourself in Kasbian’s electrifying stage presence and get ready to belt out their chart-topping hits.

Kasbian, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Oct 13, tickets from Dhs295, coca-cola-arena.com

Tyga

When: October 19, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Get ready for an evening of Loco Contigo, as the rapper Tyga graces our shores again this October at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The concert will take place on Saturday, October 19. Tickets are already available for purchase here. Tickets start from Dhs145. If you don’t know who Tyga is, other than being an ex of the Kar-Jenner clan, he’s the man behind major songs such as Ayy Macarena, Taste, and Chosen. He has also worked alongside artists including Ty Dolla $ign, J Balvin, and Doja Cat. Tickets are already available for purchase here. Tickets start from Dhs145.

Tyga, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Oct 19, tickets from Dhs145, coca-cola-arena.com

Sophie-Ellis Bextor

When: October 26, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

English singer and songwriter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be belting out her chart-topping hits come October 26 on the Dubai Opera stage. Expect to sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more. Tickets are priced from Dhs290 and are available on dubaiopera.com.

Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 26, tickets from Dhs290, dubaiopera.com

Calvin Harris

When: October 26, 2024

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour

Dubai, get ready to get loud: Ibiza icon Ushuaïa is opening in Dubai this October, with an unforgettable headline set from Calvin Harris on Saturday, October 26. The iconic producer, DJ, and songwriter will kick off the party making it a memorable night as partygoers break in Dubai’s open-air nightlife destination. And if you missed out on tickets, a limited number of tickets have just been released. The fifth wave of tickets are priced at Dhs400, and available via platinumlist.net.

Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, Oct 26, tickets from Dhs400, @ushuaiadubai

Eric Prydz

When: October 28, 2024

Where: Expo City Dubai

Swedish DJ and music producer Eric Prydz will host an incredible concert on October 18 to close out the 44th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and startup show. But don’t expect your usual concert. HOLO is a sensory experience, treating your senses to a series of spectacular holographic projections that push the boundaries of reality and technology. General admission tickets cost Dhs175, Golden Circle tickets are Dhs495 and VIP tickets are Dhs850. Head to dubai.platinumlist.net to snap up your spot.

HOLO, Expo City Arena, Expo City Dubai, Oct 18, 2024, tickets start at Dhs175, @ericprydz

Will.i.am

When: October 4, 2024

Where: SLS Hotel

One-quarter of the iconic noughties music group Black Eyed Peas will perform in Dubai for one night only on October 4, 2024. He will be performing at Privilege in the SLS Hotel, so get ready to Scream and Shout, as part of the Taste of SLS brunch. Will.i.am is popular for hits such as Boom Boom Pow and rose to fame in the early 2000s for his punchy tracks performed with Black Eyed Peas.

Will.i.am at Privilege, SLS Dubai, Dubai, Oct 4, 7pm to 12am, tickets from Dhs300, Tel: (0)4 607 0737, @slsdubai November

Human League

When: November 1, 2024

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

Get ready to turn back the clock and relive the golden age of synth-pop as the legendary British band, The Human League, takes the stage in Dubai this November. Mark your calendars for Friday, November 1, when the band—famous for iconic hits like Don’t You Want Me, Fascination, and Human—makes their much-anticipated return to Dubai at Bla Bla, JBR, as part of their Generations 2024 tour. Prices start from Dhs215 for early bird tickets, Dhs245 for general admission, and Dhs495 for VIP, which includes access to a designated VIP area, private bars, and an up-close view of the stage.

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Nov 1, tickets from Dhs215 (21+ only), Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @bla_bla_dubai

Ministry of Sound

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Iconic London club and dance music phenomenon, Ministry of Sound is bringing a very special experience to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena this November. Ministry of Sound Classical celebrates the ‘Greatest Moments in Dance Music’ with a full orchestra, conducted by David Mahoney. Expect to hear the biggest club anthems of all time including The Chemical Brothers’ Hey Boy Hey Girl, Dario G’s Sunchyme, Faithless’ Insomnia (imagine the drop on this), and Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Saturday November 9, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Keinemusik

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Soho Beach Island

Iconic group, Keinemusik is gearing up to perform at the World Islands in Dubai at Soho Beach Island in Dubai this November. The opening of the highly anticipated Soho Beach Island in Dubai will be headlined by Adam Port, &ME, and Rampa. The concert will take place on Saturday, November 9. You will know Keinemuisk for their electric mix of deep house and liquid house. They have taken TikTok by storm with soundbites from sets, but have also released hits including Move, Thandaza, and countless other incredible remixes.

Keinemusik at the opening of Soho Beach Island, World Islands, Dubai, Nov 9, tickets from Dhs2,000, @sohobeachdxb platinumlist.net

Lea Salonga

When: November 10, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Do you and your little one love Disney? Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai to the Coca-Cola Arena on November 10, 2024, bringing her sparkling Disney magic. The award-winning superstar has performed across the city, including Expo 2020. The Filipina artist provided the singing voices of two Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan (yeah, that’s why she sounds familiar). She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017, so don’t wait until the last moment.

Lea Salonga, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, Nov 10, tickets from Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 coca-cola-arena.com

Wiz Khalifa

When: November 16, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

American rapper, songwriter and producer, Wiz Khalifa is responsible for some massive hits like Black and Yellow and the Furious 7 track See You Again, and he’s returning to Dubai this November. Headlining a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 16, the global superstar promises to deliver a dynamic live show that fans in the region won’t want to miss. Tickets start from Dhs199 for silver (seated), and Dhs299 for the regular standing area. If you want to be closest to the stage, you’ll want to snap up Golden Circle standing tickets, which are priced at Dhs499.

Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs199, coca-cola-arena.com

Martin Garrix

When: November 16, 2024

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix is returning to Atlantis The Palm this November. Taking to a purpose-built stage at Atlantis, The Palm, the Dutch DJ will bring his signature high energy to an unforgettable open-air gig.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm on Nov 16, tickets from Dhs175, @atlantisthepalm

Adriatique present X

When: November 16, 2024

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour

The visionary Swiss DJ duo from Zurich, made up of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, a.k.a. Adriatique, are all about digital brilliance and live avant-garde artistry, paired with their experimental and pioneering creativity. Over the past decade, the pair has gained international recognition, and they are heading to Dubai this November. We repeat, they are popular so if more tickets are released, snap them up. Keep your eyes peeled for them on here.

Adriatique present X at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs300, @ushuaiadubai

From The Oyster Comes The Pearl

When: November 23, 2024

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Rock fans, a brand new rock festival is coming to Dubai this November. Taking place on Saturday, November 23, From The Oyster Comes The Pearl will bring the noise to the beloved Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Not only is it an apt name for the UAE’s humble beginnings, but it’s also a nod to the headline act, The Mission. When The Mission headlines this November, it will mark the band’s debut Dubai gig, but it will also be the band’s last performance of the year. Also forming part of the line-up will be The Chameleons, a legacy five-piece rock band and IST IST will also be performing. Read more here and purchase your tickets here.

From The Oyster Comes The Pearl, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, 5pm onwards, Nov 23, tickets from Dhs249, strictly over 21s, platinumlist.net

The Streets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Skinner 🌊 (@mikeskinnerltd)



When: November 30, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

They’re the 00s band behind hits including Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It, and if you want to see The Streets live in Dubai, then this is your chance: the Brit band are coming to the city this November. Headlining a one-off gig at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on November 30, Mike Skinner and his crew will bring their unique fusion of hip-hop and garage to a high-energy performance in City Walk. A unique and charismatic performance, Skinner fuses The Streets’ sing-along hits with his signature storytelling that makes every gig an unforgettable experience.

The Streets, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 30, tickets from Dhs250, coca-cola-arena.com

December

Stormzy

When: December 1, 2024

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Besides the sporting action, there are so many reasons to get excited about Emirates Dubai 7s. Stormzy is just one of them, albeit, maybe one of the main ones. The multi-award-winning artist will close out the show at The Sevens Stadium on December 1, bringing the epic three-day festival to a close with all of his biggest hits. Expect to hear Stormzy bringing tracks including Big for your Boots, Vossi Bop and Shut Up to the Frequency on 8 Stage. Read more about tickets, and Emirates Dubai 7s here.

Stormzy x Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Dec 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

Thirty Seconds to Mars

When: December 12, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena American rock legend Thirty Seconds to Mars is returning to Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December. The band has been in the music game for over two decades since the iconic actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto first formed it. The band is known for a long and extensive list of hits, such as Stuck, World on Fire, and Closer to the Edge. Concert tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are now on sale. Purchase your tickets here. Thirty Seconds to Mars, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Dec 12, tickets from Dhs295, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com Sole DXB When: December 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Dubai Design District Iconic youth and contemporary culture festival Sole DXB is returning this December to celebrate all things cool and cultural. It will take place in Dubai Design District, and if you don’t want to miss it, snap up your tickets now. The festival will take place over three nights and two days and will feature the best of regional and international live music, DJ sets, fashion, food, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and youth clinics. Be prepared for exclusive drops, interactive experiences and creative activations across fashion, tech, accessories and more. Read more here. Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, presale tickets from Dhs395 @soledxb sole.digital Ricky Martin View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

When: December 14, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Latin megastar, Ricky Martin, known for such silk-hipped pop bangers as Livin’ La Vida Loca, She Bangs, and Vente Pa’ Ca, is coming to Dubai. He’ll be bringing his ‘Ricky Marin Live‘ world tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, with tickets priced from Dhs299. Gotta, gotta, gotta la vida local! Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Dubai, Dec 14, tickets from Dhs299, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com Lionel Richie When: December 31, 2024

Where: Atlantis, The Palm Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome the one and only Lionel Richie to headline its 2024 New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The legendary soul and R&B singer is sure to belt out his hit singles such as Hello, Endless Love, All Night Long, Dancing On The Ceiling, We Are The World, and Say You, Say Me, and many more. Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13, with children under 3 going free. Read all the details here. Lionel Richie at Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 31, @atlantisthepalm

January 2025

Green Day

When: January 27, 2025

Where: Expo City Dubai

All roads lead to Expo City Dubai on January 27, 2025, as Green Day is coming to town. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rockers will be performing in Dubai for the first time, and we can expect all of their banging tunes, including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly. Get your tickets here.

Green Day, Expo City, Dubai, Jan 27, 2025, ticket prices from Dhs445, greendaydxb.com

CAS

When: January 31, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage on January 31, 2025. Ticket prices from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

CAS, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Jan 31, 2025, ticket prices from Dhs195, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

February

Rewind Festival

When: February 22, 2025

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

REWIND, the world’s biggest 80’s and 90’s Festival from the UK is returning to Dubai for a third year in a row in February 2025. Taking place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, 2025, the line-up includes Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Read more about the festival here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach – opposite JBR, Feb 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubairewindfestdxb.com

Images: Supplied/Socials