The incredible entertainment extravaganza is back…

Yet another edition of Abu Dhabi’s eagerly-awaited, much-celebrated Liwa International Festival is only weeks away, and if past editions are anything to go by, you can look forward to several exciting zones and a thrilling winter itinerary. This season, the festival will run from December 13, 2024 to January 4, 2025 in the Al Dhafrah area, bringing an exciting dose of adventure to residents and visitors in the UAE capital through a supreme selection of adventure, F&B, retail and entertainment options.

For 23 whole days, you can look forward to camping, adventure, traditional sports, racing, and automotive and motorcycle challenges, and there will also be desert, arts, and entertainment events alongside the popular Liwa Village, which celebrates Emirati heritage. Get set to enjoy musical performances, dining options, creative workshops, family-friendly activities and a whole lot more, in this incredible celebration of Emirati culture and traditions. The Liwa International Festival is also hugely popular among automobile fans, and this year, a two-day car exhibition as well as the popular Hill Climbing Championship will entertain you.

About last year…

Last season, festival-goers had the opportunity to explore several exciting retail, entertainment and culinary options across seven zones including the Souk, a traditional Arabian marketplace with dining and retail options, Oasis, with desert charm and modern elegance greeting you, Valley, a must-visit hangouts, Pavilion, which provided much-needed tranquility, Carnival, with a unique amusement park, rides and games, the Main Stage, for captivating performances, and a special Digital Station by PUBG.

A truly great time awaits…

Liwa International Festival, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, December 13, 2024 to January 4, 2025. @liwastories