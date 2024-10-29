MENA's 50 Best Restaurants will be unveiled in Abu Dhabi in January
If you’re a fan of discovering the region’s biggest eats, there’s great news for you: the 4th edition of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards are coming to Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2025.
The announcement highlights the UAE capital’s growing reputation as a regional and global gastronomy hub, with Abu Dhabi also hosting its Michelin Guide Awards this Thursday, as well as the Michelin Guide Food Festival and Taste of Abu Dhabi in November.
Home to a diverse culinary scene that encompasses every cuisine you could want, as well as world-class hospitality academies, Abu Dhabi’s culinary might will be underscored yet again with the return of the 50 Best Restaurants awards. With all restaurants across the 19 countries in the Middle East and North Africa eligible, you can expect an eclectic mix of winners to be picked.
You can look forward to three special awards winner being announced on the day, including recipients of the Middle East & North Africa’s Best Female Chef Award, the Art of Hospitality Award and the One To Watch Award.
The event in Abu Dhabi will include programming such as #50BestTalks (a thought leadership forum), Flavours of 50 Best, an evening brunch that features dishes from some of the world’s leading chefs and an extensive series of 50 Best Signature Sessions – collaborative dining events featuring chefs from around the world as well as leading regional talent.
Since you’re a food lover, you’ll also be able to grab tickets that let you attend key events during the awards, that will cater to your tastes.
