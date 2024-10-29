Bringing you the top names in the business..

If you’re a fan of discovering the region’s biggest eats, there’s great news for you: the 4th edition of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards are coming to Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2025.

The announcement highlights the UAE capital’s growing reputation as a regional and global gastronomy hub, with Abu Dhabi also hosting its Michelin Guide Awards this Thursday, as well as the Michelin Guide Food Festival and Taste of Abu Dhabi in November.