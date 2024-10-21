Sponsored: Created for you by the man himself…

Join Chef Michael Mina on a nostalgic tour of delightful dishes at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC’s own MINA Brasserie. This specially-curated menu and experience is all yours to enjoy in a limited-time offering from October 30 to November 1, where an exclusive, bespoke selection of eats will be prepared by Chef Mina himself for lucky diners.

You’ll also have the unique opportunity to taste a celebratory selection of dishes inspired by his culinary journey. This exclusive six-course set menu, priced at Dhs450 per person, combines feel-good, home-made ingredients with Michelin-star quality and precision.

A word on the venue itself…

Whether it’s casual breakfast meet-ups or deal-sealing power lunches, whether it’s intimate, romantic dinners, or good times at lazy brunches, MINA Brasserie is equipped to bring you the best of whatever experience you desire, when you dine here. In the spirit of the cooler months, their airy, gorgeous terrace is also an irresistible option to take your dining experience to even bigger heights.

So all said and done, whether you’re a culinary aficionado or simple a connoisseur of good times and limited-time, bespoke experiences, MINA Brasserie is where you need to be from October 30 to November 1 in the glittering metropolis that is Dubai. Great times, peerless gastronomy, and an unparalleled culinary pedigree will join you and your party, so hurry up and make a booking so you can be a part of this incredible opportunity.

MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai International Financial Centre, October 30 to November 1. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @fsdubaidifc. @minabrasseriedubai. fourseasons.com