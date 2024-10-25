Yet another thrilling musical is coming to town…

Musical season is well and truly underway in Abu Dhabi, with some of the most thrilling productions coming to town this season. The latest thrilling show you can look forward to is Disney’s The Magic Box, a fabulous new musical featuring the beloved sounds of Disney, at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from January 29 to February 9, 2025.

The production will feature Disney’s timeless songbook, making its premiere in the UAE capital with a theatrical experience that will dazzle you. This groundbreaking musical will draw you in to experience an immersive Disney adventure like you’ve never seen before, entertaining fans of all ages with an incredible blend of puppetry, extravagant costumes, and stunning projections. A true feast for the senses, you’ll see, hear and enjoy tales, tracks and characters, that will take you on a Disney-infused stroll down memory lane.

Nostalgia guaranteed…

The 90-minute show will include excerpts of over 75 songs from winning Disney soundtracks, penned by some of the most renowned songwriters and composers in the business including Alan Menken, Elton John, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tim Rice, Richard and Robert Sherman, Hans Zimmer, and many others. You’ll be able to enjoy songs from productions such as “A Whole New World” (Aladdin), “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Encanto), “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana), “Circle of Life” (The Lion King), “Let It Go” (Frozen) and “This Wish” (Wish).

Abu Dhabi’s growing catalogue of mesmerising global stage productions just received another boost, and you won’t want to miss this one. Ticket pre-sales begin on October 29 (pending registration), with general sales beginning on October 30. Register on disneythemagicbox.com.

Disney’s The Magic Box, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, January 29 to February 9 2025, pre-sales October 29, general sales October 30, from Dhs100. disneythemagicbox.com.

