Sweat, steam and shiver your way through what’s on offer at these new spots…

The Ice House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Herto (@gracehertorres)

The newest addition to Index Mall takes Dubai’s new found love of cold water immersion, and puts it into a zen-inducing studio in DIFC. Known for their multitude of physical and mental benefits, ice baths are proven to reduce inflammation, improve circulation and increase alertness. A contemporary and relaxing environment to test your own icy limits, your ice bath session can last between three to five minutes, and takes place in an Odin Pro ice bath in your own private suite space. The whole experience lasts just 15 minutes – so you can be in and out on your lunch break – and sessions are priced at Dhs120. Couple it with a 45-minute infrared sauna and it’s Dhs220.

theicehouse.ae

Gigi

Pilates studios have been popping up across Dubai in their throes recently, and adding to their ranks is Gigi. This warm and welcoming wellness studio in Mirdif Avenue Mall boasts that it’s the first studio in the Middle East that’s home to Miniformers, a compact version of the traditional Megaformer, where the workout focus is strength, balance and flexibility. Mini yet mighty, it still delivers the same intense full body workout Pilates fans know and love, designed to tone muscles and improve fitness. But it’s not just about Pilates. Classes at Gigi also include sound healing and yoga, and inside there’s also a juice bar in collaboration with Love Vibe, where you can fuel up with a shake or juice. Classes start from Dhs147.

gigi.ae

Sage

Newly opened in Jumeirah, Sage is a clean and minimalistic wellness space, peppered with plants and trees for added relaxation. There’s a duo of yoga studios for group classes; the upper studio has Burj Khalifa views and space for up to 20; plus a private yoga studio for four yogis, and a beautifully secluded, soundproof meditation room designed for two. You can also book an array of healing massages and therapies in the neutral-toned treatment rooms, or relax in the spa, which features a steam, sauna and cold plunge. Book the welcome pass and you’ll get a yoga class, 30-minute facial massage, 30-minute neck and shoulder massage, and spa access, all for Dhs600.

villasage.ae

Chalk Recovery

Pioneering alternative wellness space Longevity Wellness Hub has teamed up with Palm Jumeirah’s Chalk Training Ground (CTG) for Chalk Recovery, a state-of-the-art fitness recovery space housed within CTG. Designed to help athletes and gym buffs retain optimum performance, the facility is home to four ice baths, three compression boots, oxygen inhalation therapy, an infrared sauna, and a stone steam sauna, all designed to rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul after intense training sessions. Sessions start from Dhs120.

chalktrainingground.com

Sohum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Wellness (@sohumwellness.ae)

The industrial area of Al Quoz might not seem like the most typical location for a serene wellness space, but Sohum is anything but typical. A sanctuary of zen-inducing treatments and therapies in the heart of the city, it offers a curated program designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit. The space has been designed to offer maximum relaxation and rejuvenation, and as such classes include yoga, meditation and breathwork, plus there’s an array of rituals, healing therapies, unique ceremonies, massages and facials. It’s a one-stop-shop for all things wellness.

@sohumwellness.ae

Coming soon: Swell

A self-described ‘high-vibe health club’, Swell will open in Dubai at the end of the year. On the agenda, expect hot yoga, cold plunge, infrared saunas and an array of recovery treatments, plus a tea and tonic bar.

@swelldubai

Coming soon: Sanskara

Long-awaited Sanskara will transform a villa in Safa 2 into the ultimate destination for wellness later this year. A wellness space, day retreat, and chic eatery, it promises a ‘simple, clean, conscious and mindful’ approach through accessible and diverse wellness offerings.

@sanskaradxb