It’s become somewhat of an institution in Paris, with people regularly queueing around the block to get a taste of its single-dish menu, the humble steak frites, and now Relais de L’Entrecôte is set to open in Dubai.

Debuting before the end of the year at The Opus in Business Bay, replacing Basko, Relais de L’Entrecôte will bring the quintessential French brasserie experience to Downtown Dubai. Reinterpreting the family-run institution from Paris, the restaurant will be given a Dubai touch, while still oozing the charm and warmth of the cosy original in Paris. Think dark woods, bistro chairs, and retro posters and uniforms.

The menu, will also replicate the original in Paris – and its sister restaurants in Geneva and Zurich – in serving the same single-menu that has been served since 1959.

It starts with a walnut salad, with the restaurant’s signature dressing; followed by an extra-tender sirloin of beef with matchstick-style French fries. It’s served with Relais de L’Entrecôte’s famous secret sauce, a family recipe that’s known by only a handful of culinary masters.

Desserts are a little more varied, and there’s several options including chocolate profiteroles and creme brulee on the menu in Paris. So, we can’t wait to see what sweet treats the brand brings to Dubai.

When it opens later this year at The Opus, the restaurant will be in good company. This striking Zaha Hadid-designed building already houses culinary hotspots including homegrown favourite The Maine Land Brasserie; sleek Japanese eatery, Roka; and Salmon Guru, the uber-cool bar from Madrid.

Relais de L’Entrecôte, The Opus, Business Bay, opening soon. @relaisdelentrecotedubai

Images: @relaisdelentrecote