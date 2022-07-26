Eccentric drinks, in-your-face style, and fabulous tapas – this Madrid superstar means business…

The seasoned bar wizards at Salmon Guru in Madrid – led by bar legend Diego Cabrera – dropped this Dubai ode to creative cocktails in June. The original has been ranked within the World’s 50 Best Bars for several years running, while its new outpost has been met with similar rave reviews.

Located on the ground floor of Zaha Hadid’s glorious Opus building in Business Bay, Salmon Guru’s vibe hits different to other bars in the city. For starters, it’s a very intimate space that’s big on crazy. There are neon lightning bolts lining the ceiling and comic book ‘BAM’ signs fastened to the walls. It’s a heady mix of colour and lights, but don’t let the fun, in-your-face style of the bar fool you – the drinks and food here are world-class.

Embrace the fantastic vibes by sidling up – or even behind – the bar and peruse the playful cocktail list. Better yet, take a recommendation from any of the expert – and effortlessly cool – bartenders who’ll create something so unique and serve it in one of Salmon Guru’s customised cocktail vessels, the likes of which you’ll have never seen before. The curry colada (Dhs89), for example, is a fruity concoction of bourbon, pineapple cordial, coconut water, Japanese curry and chilli flakes that’s served in a colourful, pursed-lip Geisha. Then there’s the honeymoon (Dhs96), a whiskey, pisco and elderflower nectar cradled in a glow-in-the-dark lotus flower glass. A visual treat and delicious with every sip.

Throw in some bougie tapas shareables – think Spanish cured beef slices (Dhs85), anchovy croutons (Dhs80), or bigger bites like the hen’s croquette (Dhs64) or the delightfully smoldering wagyu rib eye carpaccio (Dhs116), infused with olive tree smoked woodchips and a sweet soy glaze (Dhs66) – and consider date night done and dusted.

Visit Salmon Guru daily between 5pm and 7pm and enjoy its special happy hour deal: Dhs195 per person, which includes three cocktails (from a choice of five, and one non-alcoholic), plus crisps, chips and dips and soya pods.

Salmon Guru Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (052) 8149537.

@salmongurudubai