If you’re still yet to make New Year’s Eve plans, be transported to London with a touch at Latin flair at The Maine Land Brasserie’s decadent party for the final night of the year.

The Dubai-born, multi-award winning restaurant brand has a trio of venues in the city, all of which will throw an array of celebrations to ring in 2024 in style.

For Downtown decadence with glamourous live entertainment, you’ll want to book The Maine Land Brasserie. While The Maine was born in Dubai, its London restaurant has become one of the hottest tickets in the British capital, and they’ll be flying in the resident Latin band, ‘The King of Latin’ Rene Alvarez and All Star Guests, to perform. The band are a smash hit with The Maine Mayfair’s clientele, and will showcase their incredible sound for three nights only – including New Year’s Eve – at The Maine’s sleek Downtown brasserie housed inside The Opus in Business Bay.

There’s a duo of dining options: for a more casual culinary offering, opt for the sharing bar bites, where you’ll get to graze on the likes of crispy fish tacos and sticky short rib. It’s paired with an open bar until 1am for Dhs490 per person. Looking to indulge in a full culinary experience? The three-course menu features The Maine Land Brasserie signatures, and is paired with an open bar until 1am and a bottle of bubbly for the table, priced at Dhs990 per person.

At The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, guests can look forward to the same two packages found at Land Brasserie, options of both indoor and outdoor seating, and front row seats to the dazzling JBR fireworks. For a lighter option, there’s bar bites, a duo of desserts and an open bar until 1am for Dhs490 per person. Prefer a more formal meal? Opt for the three-course menu and unlimited drinks until 1am for Dhs990 per person.

The more casual The Maine Street Eatery in Studio City will also offer the same two menus as the Downtown and JBR branches, with a bar bites package and the Dhs990 three-course menu – both with unlimited drinks until 1am. There’s also a third option at the Studio City brasserie, priced at Dhs650, which gets you the entry level three-course menu.

