Make no mistake – Mimi Kakushi is your portal into a different time, one of swinging Jazz in 1920s Osaka, where the East was meeting with the West. Modern art and Western fashions were brushing against local culture and traditional values. The era of that fusion is what Mimi Kakushi embodies, made more potent with the Minami Jazz Nights.

This is the only night out in the town you’ll need and has been created to complement the Kikuchi Cocktail menu – a menu inspired by the Japanese ‘legend of jazz’ Kikuchi Sigeya, the man who brought jazz from the USA to Japan in the 1920s.

Here, transport to the pulsating, lively Minami, a district of Osaka in the golden era of Japanese Jazz, and to this day remains one of the most vibrant and energetic nightlife destinations of the city. Every Wednesday, from 8pm, this party calls.

The musical brilliance of the music is matched with the artistic and culinary flair of the menu, a bespoke selection of cocktails that artfully captures the essence of that era, offering a delightful fusion of flavours that mirror the jazz influences that swept through Japanese culture.

Enjoy the live jazz performances by the very best of musicians, and an exciting new addition to the lineup of artists – Aleksandra Krstic is an award winning pianist, singer, songwriter, composer and a music producer currently based in Dubai, UAE.

As you sip on the signature cocktails, be transported to a world where taste, sound, and atmosphere intertwine harmoniously. The team has paired each of the 13 cocktails with a different vinyl song.

The menu features different emotions that fit the different energies portrayed by each record, which then is coupled with their respective cocktail. The menu is presented in the form of 13 vinyl cases in a large wooden box, whereby each cocktail is the cover of a vinyl – with a short description of the song, and the feelings it evokes – and inside there is the actual pairing record that can be played upon guests’ request.

Mimi Kakushi has featured as No. 40 in 50 Best Bars, No. 1 in the MENA region for 50 Best Bars and No. 19 in MENA’S 50 Best Restaurants.

Minami Jazz Nights, Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach, Wed, 8pm, Tel: (0) 4 379 4811, book@mimikakushi.ae, @mimikakushi

Images: Supplied