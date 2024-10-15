A new subscription service for Dubai taxis?

Sign us up. The Dubai taxi is available swift and a-plenty, especially thanks to the Careem application, but now, public transport will become even more accessible and affordable with the launch of this brand new Hala subscription service. This service is set to upgrade urban mobility to a new level.

Anyone who is compelled to use taxis in this city knows they can be a bit heavy on the wallet. Enter: Hala Rides for Metro, a new subscription-based service which allows Metro users to make their commutes to further destinations starting from or ending at a Metro station smoother and easier.

For Dhs4.99 for month, users can get 20 per cent off, which is a discount of up to Dhs5, on 10 Hala trips, applicable on Hala rides to and from any Metro station in the city. The monthly subscription can be purchased on Careem and is available to make use of immediately.

The service is available to all users, including tourists and non Careem-plus members. Once the subscription is purchased, users can select a Dubai Metro station as their pick-up or drop-off location and apply the promo code to avail the discount.

But why do we need this?

Recent statistics released by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) showed that Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest share of public transport riders, with 37 per cent for the metro and 27 per cent for taxis during H1 2024.

The Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro transported 133 million passengers during this period. Hala experienced over 20 per cent growth in customers using its services for pickups and drop-offs to metro stations in H1 of 2024 alone. Clearly public transport users are using either Metro or taxi, or a combination of both, which is where this service steps in.

