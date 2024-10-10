Vroom vroom…

Calling all fans of motorcycles! The Art of Motorcycles Show returns to Dubai this November for a day jam-packed with art, photography and of course, super cool motorcycles.

Now in its 6th edition, the Middle East’s first and only art show brings together motorcycle enthusiasts, art fans and shutterbugs across the UAE. It takes place on Sunday, November 10 at the iconic Flat12 in Port Rashid.

The best news? The event is free to attend.

Each year the festival expands so even if you’ve visited the festival in the past, you are sure to see new bikes – so don’t skip out.

And it’s not just for hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts. There will also be vintage cars at the event, so tell a friend who loves a good ol’ classic car.

While you roam, you will be able to sip on a coffee from Flat12 Cafe. Haven’t visited Flat12 Cafe before? It’s an Instagrammable cafe that showcases a rotating collection of heritage motors and iconic sports cars.

The show was launched back in February 2019 and curated by Del Michael Gasan who wanted to bring people with a shared interest and passion together. Gasan comes from a family of motorcycle builders, riders and artists, so he knows his motorcycles which means this will be an event motorcycle fans will not want to miss.

For more information, visit aom-show.com or message the team at contact@aom-show.com. PS – If you want to show off your bike, you can also reach out to the team here with a good photo. If selected, you will be contacted and there is a small fee to lock in your spot.

Art of Motorcycles Show, FLAT12, Port Rashid, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street, Dubai, Nov 10, 8am to 8pm, free entry, aom-show.com

Images supplied by Art of Motorcycles Show