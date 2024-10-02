Airlines have also extended the cancellation of flights to Lebanon…

Dubai-based Emirates and flydubai have cancelled flights to Iraq, Iran and Jordan due to regional unrest, both of the airline’s websites state.

On Wednesday October 2 and Thursday October 3, there will be no flights from Dubai with either Emirates or flydubai to Basra, Baghdad, Tehran or Amman. Customers transiting through Dubai enroute to any of these locations will not be accepted for travel until further notice, a travel update on Emirates’ website read.

Additionally, the following Emirates flights on Wednesday October 2 have been cancelled:

EK 837/838 Dubai‑ Bahrain ‑ Dubai

EK855/86 Dubai ‑ Kuwait ‑ Dubai

EK31/32 Dubai ‑ London Heathrow ‑ Dubai

EK866/867 Dubai ‑ Muscat ‑ Dubai

“Following airspace closures, Emirates has cancelled some flights and diverted others. We are closely monitoring the situation and are making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption to customers, while assisting those impacted,” an Emirates representative said, as per The National.

The suspension of flights from the UAE to Beirut with Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia, first put in place on September 28, has also been extended. Emirates has suspended flights to Lebanon until October 8, while flydubai’s suspension of flights to Lebanon is in place until October 7. Air Arabia confirmed to The National that its flights between Sharjah and Beirut remain suspended.

The situation in the region is continually evolving, and passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline ahead of travelling.

Lead image: Wam