Found in one of the region’s most luxurious oases, One&Only Royal Mirage – Eauzone is a dazzling pan-Asian pearl offering a range of dining experiences for the well travelled palate.

These are just some of the ways you can enjoy an authentic feast from the East at Eauzone.

Omakase Odyssey – Omakase Menu & Japanese Wine

Prepare for an Omakase Odyssey through the heartlands of Asian flavour and artistry at Eauzone. Their signature of interpretation of the time honoured Japanese tradition unfolds across a multi-course menu, where every dish of the culinary narrative is curated by the kitchen’s talented chefs, and is seamlessly paired with sparkling Japanese wines.

The heart of the traditional omakase experiece lies in trust, and with Eauzone’s chefs in charge, you’re guided through a bespoke progression of authentic Asian flavors. Whether you’re seeking the ultimate date night or a refined escape into the culinary soul of Asia, the Omakase Odyssey at Eauzone offers you the opportunity to get lost in culinary choreography and enjoy a refined ambiance of earnest Eastern charm.

Available daily from 6pm. Dhs650 including seven-course set menu and one glass of sparkling sake. Book via sevn.ly

Shiawase Hour – daily discounts on select drinks and dishes

Happy hours are out, it’s shiawase hours or nothing now. This daily three-hour session celebrates the pantheon of Asian aromatics through keenly-priced, finely crafted mixology. Garnished with mint, citrus, and other island-inspired accents, these cocktails offer a monsoon of sweet, tangy, and refreshing notes.

Hungry for more? It’s not just the drinks that are given centre stage at Shiawase Hour. You’ll also find a clever collection of small bites representing an exotcic range of pan-Asian gastronomy.

Available between from 4pm and 7pm. Tiki cockatils Dhs60, small bites from Dhs50. Book now via sevn.ly

Flavors of Asia – A rotating menu celebrating Asia’s rich culinary heritage

Every weekend, this globe-trotting gastronomic adventure touches down on the shores of a new nation, serving up a special menu that celebrates the diverse culinary traditions of places like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Expect your palate to travel through bold spices, fragrant herbs, and vibrant flavors that narrate Asia’s storied food culture.

The rotating selection of menus will each feature three appetisers, three mains, and two desserts—each dish handcrafted with precision and passion by master chefs dedicated to authenticity. Whether it’s the fiery zest of Thailand’s tom yum or the mellow, herbaceous harmony of Vietnam’s pho, the only constant is authenticity of flavour.

Available Sat and Sun from 6pm to 11pm (last orders 10.30pm). A la carte basis. Book now via sevn.ly

One&Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. @eauzonedubai