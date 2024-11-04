Sponsored: Keeping you merry and bright all season long…

We’re firmly on the countdown to Christmas and one resort that goes all out for the season is Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. This storied hotel on the beachfront of JBR is known and loved for its array of festive events designed for all ages, and this year they’re rolling out the red carpet for all those celebrating Christmas in Dubai.

Here are four fun festive events you won’t want to miss.

Christmas tree lighting ceremony

The festivities begin on Friday November 29 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that takes over The Grand Garden. From 6pm to 7pm, expect to walk in a festive wonderland with a visit from Santa, carols sung by a choir, and the illuminating of the twinkling lights on the Christmas Tree. It’s free to attend, but be sure to RSVP. On the same day, there will also be a special gingerbread decorating session for little ones from 5pm to 6pm, where little ones will be able to build their very own gingerbread house, then get creative on the decorative front with colourful candy, icing and decorations. It’s Dhs100 per child. Reservations for both are essential at least 48 hours in advance by emailing hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com.

Turkey to go

Take the hassle out of hosting at home with a turkey takeaway from Al Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection. The festive spread comes in two size options, a 6kg turkey for Dhs650 and an 8kg turkey for Dhs850, both of which are paired with an array of delectable trimmings. The roasted turkey comes with stuffing, crispy roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and savory chipolatas, and of course the quintessential gravy. It’s available for collection from December 1 to 28.

Christmas Day brunch

The Yuletide brunch at Luciano’s puts a Mediterranean twist on the classic Xmas brunch. The venue will be festively adorned in fairy lights and Christmas decorations, while the holiday spread will pair traditional roast meats with more unique dishes like creamy risotto and sushi. Plus, it’s all washed down with cocktails and mulled wine and a special visit from Santa.

Luciano’s Garden, 12.30pm to 4pm, Wednesday December 25, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs650 bubbly, Dhs175 children aged six to 12.

New Year’s Eve gala dinner

The final night of the year promises to be a glamourous soiree in The Grand Garden under the stars, where an extravagant buffet with an international array of live stations comes with free-flowing drinks, dazzling entertainment, and fabulous firework views. Feast on the fine flavours of king crab, foie gras, lobster and oysters, pair it with a selection of house drinks, and be amazed by the live entertainment that will include live music, a dynamic DJ and a wow-worthy aerial and dance show. At midnight, it’s eyes to the skies for the incredible fireworks that will illuminate JBR.

The Grand Garden under the stars, 7.30pm to 2am, Tuesday December 31, Dhs1,950 adults, Dhs950 children aged six to 12, under-sixes free.

Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Al Falea Street, JBR. Book via Tel: (0)50 780 6342 or visit @alhabtoorgrandresort or habtoorgranddining.com