Granted, the weather is getting better, but even during winter, the sun can beat down on one’s face when they are trying to enjoy a good meal at lunch time. But dining indoors doesn’t mean you have to give up on those beautiful views, and one place that offers up this elevated experience is Cala Vista.

The vibrant Italian restaurant in Jumeirah Mina Al Salam overlooks the glittering Arabian Gulf. It knows it has stunning views, and they are flaunting it by creating a new indoor space that seamlessly brings the outdoors in without compromises.

Its brought further to life with love by Chef Luca Crostelli and Pasquale Sommella. The chefs serve up elevated Italian dishes crafted with love and passion, and all inspired by Crostelli’s childhood memories. And if you plan to enjoy some sips during your dining experience, the unrivalled wine cellar curated by restaurant manager Pasquale Sommella has a glass (or bottle) for every palatte.

To make the most of it, Cala Vista has a series of offers that can be enjoyed from sun up to sun down.

You can enjoy a daycation in the private Cala Vista pool which overlooks Jumeirah Burj Al Arab for Dhs500 per adult. It includes Dhs250 in restaurant credit, and if you’re bringing little ones, it’s Dhs250 with Dhs125 in restaurant credit.

On weekdays, the weekday lunch menu from 12.30pm to 3.30pm offers up a two-course meal for Dhs120 or a three-course meal for Dhs150.

Heading here for sunset views? The aperitivo sunset session serves up complimentary bites from 4pm to 7pm with your cocktails. It’s possibly one of the best unobstructed views of the sunset you can find in Dubai.

And finally, at Luca’s Table, you will be invited to a chef’s table experience where a nine-course menu awaits for six to 10 guests. It costs Dhs900 per person, and your meal is accompanied by a bespoke pairing of wines.

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Umm Suqeim 3, open daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com