These are the best takeaway restaurants in the UAE according to you…

The nation’s favourite restaurants were recognised at the third edition of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, with 27 winners taking home this year’s trophies. Nearly 600 restaurants were nominated, and half a million votes cast, showcasing Dubai’s top spots for every craving and the city’s profound love for food delivery.

While most categories were decided by public vote, the prestigious Restaurant of the Year award—selected by a panel of culinary experts—went to the homegrown burger joint Pickl for the third consecutive year. Judged on everything from food quality to packaging and brand personality, Pickl’s win reflects the dedication that’s won the hearts (and stomachs) of Dubai’s foodies.

Beyond Pickl’s big win, the awards celebrated standout eateries across 27 different categories, including six new additions: Best Mexican, Best Ice Cream, Best Sandwich Shop, Best Salad Restaurant, Best Breakfast Restaurant, and Best Bakery. The Most Loved by Riders award—voted by Deliveroo’s delivery heroes themselves—went to Five Guys for the third consecutive year.

Also among this year’s winners was FIX Dessert Chocolatier, crowned Best Dessert—a sweet achievement for the homegrown brand that went viral earlier this year. Other standout local favourites were also celebrated, with SALT winning Best Homegrown DXB, Gazebo named Best Indian, Pitfire Pizza named Best Pizza, Rascals taking Best Sandwich Shop, and Al Safadi earning Best Middle Eastern.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2024 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards:

Best Burger: Five Guys Best Asian: PF Chang’s Best Pizza: Pitfire Pizza Best Middle Eastern: Al Safadi Best Fried Chicken: Raising Cane’s Best Homegrown DXB: SALT Best Home Homegrown AD: Pizza Di Rocco Best Dessert: FIX Dessert Chocolatier Best Italian: Oregano Best Plant-Based / Vegan: Acai & Co Best Newcomer (New on Deliveroo): Three By Eva Best Mexican: Tortilla Best Ice Cream: Baskin Robbins Best Sandwich Shop: Rascals Best Salad Restaurant: SALATA Best Breakfast Restaurant: Zaatar W Zeit Best Bakery: PAUL Bakery & Restaurant Best Fine Dining: Couqley Best Healthy Restaurant: Joe & The Juice Best Family Restaurant: Nando’s Best Value Eats: Malak Al Tawouk Best Japanese: SushiArt Best Poke: CALI-POKE Best Indian: Gazebo Best Coffee: % ARABICA Most Loved by Riders: Five Guys Restaurant of The Year: Pickl

