Sponsored: Enjoy an inner-city escape at Sohum Wellness…

In a bustling city like Dubai, it’s easy to get caught up in the madness of the every day. Which is why it’s so important to take time for yourself, for not only your physical wellbeing, but also your mental health.

With this in mind, Sohum Wellness Sanctuary was created by CEO and Founder Tanya S. Mansotra, as a blissful inner-city escape where you can leave all your worries at the door, and be transported to a tranquil sanctuary. A certified yoga instructor and Reiki healer herself, Tanya is a leading expert in reading auras, balancing chakras, crystal healing and sound baths, and her passion for self-care and inner healing lead her to thoughtfully curate the Sohum experience to ensure a complete holistic journey.

Named after the Sanskrit mantra ‘Sohum,’ the space invites guests to slow down and reconnect. Located in Al Quoz, it combines ancient wellness practices like Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation with modern healing therapies, offering a transformative journey to mind-body balance.

Whether you come alone or with friends, Sohum Wellness Sanctuary provides a harmonious backdrop to a morning or afternoon of inner healing and tranquility. Take a closer look at the all-encompassing wellness offering..

Luxury wellness experience

The aesthetic is instantly zen-inducing, across the wellness spaces, treatment rooms, restaurant and retail spaces, with the modern, neutral hues seamlessly blending the outside with the indoors. State of the art facilities are paired with best-in-class, personalised treatment that makes every guest feel special.

Ayurveda Treatments

Designed to offer rejuvenation, detoxing and age-reversal, the array of Ayurveda treatments offered at Sohum are vast and varied. Sohum has handpicked a collection of Ayurvedic experts, renowned in their field of knowledge of this 5,000 year old medicinal science, to curate a programme that promotes holistic healing. Whether your hang-ups are ageing, weight gain, tiredness, stress, or pain, the Ayurvedic treatments offered are designed to set you on the right path.

Yoga and meditation

Sometimes, the best form of therapy can be an hour of moving through the motions. At Sohum, the bright and airy studios offer a variety of classes, including Hatha, Vinyasa and Kundalini yoga, as well as guided meditation.

Healing Practices

From crystal healing and chakra alignment to the more popular sound healing and reiki sessions, your perfect pre- or post-work energy restoration can be found here. When you’re in treatment, expect to be immersed in one of the themed rooms inspired by the elements, including a ruby red infused fire room, or the treatment room with twinkling lights to represent the starry night sky. Before and after treatment, you can also enjoy calming relaxation areas with fresh coconut water, a dip in the plunge pools, or sweat-it-out in the steam and sauna.

Wellness ceremonies

Elevate your understanding of the world of wellness one step further with the wellness ceremonies at Sohum Wellness. From the more traditional full and new moon ceremonies, to cacao rituals and shamanic breathwork, allow these sessions to be your introduction – or further education – into spiritual wellbeing.

Nature-based dining

At the on-site restaurant, TAAMA by Sohum, the menu focuses on sustainable, root-to-flower cuisine, offering fresh, healthy dining options without chemicals or preservatives.

Sohum Wellness, Al Quoz, daily 7am to 11pm. @sohumwellness.ae, @taama.dxb