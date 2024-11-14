An ode to Slavic gastronomy, it’s set to be a chic addition to the impressive Delano Dubai…

Paris Society and Rikas Hospitality have already teamed up to bring the smash hit Italian beachhouse Gigi from the shores of St Tropez to new Dubai destination, J1 Beach. And they’re set to join forces again for the debut of Maison Revka, a slavic-inspired restaurant, in Dubai.

Already renowned in Paris and St Tropez, in Dubai Maison Revka will be a beachfront destination for dining and imbibing on the shores of Delano Dubai. Set to open soon, it will join the hotel’s existing venues, which includes Italian restaurant Tutto Passa and Miami’s former celeb haunt, Rose Bar.

About Maison Revka provides a rich and regal gastronomic and aesthetic journey, inspired by the fictional residence of a Slavic bourgeois family, who relocated after the revolution to Paris in the 20th Century. A collision of Slavic culture and Parisian glamour creates a place that’s sophisticated and refined, with minute attention to detail.

A first for the brand, at Maison Revka Dubai guests can enjoy days spent lazing by the sparkling swimming pool, lined with luxurious sunbeds and exclusive cabanas. There will also be a beautiful restaurant space, designed by acclaimed interior architect Laleh Amir Assefi, is inspired by the elegance of Louis XVI chateaux, given an opulent twist through rich, textural touches drawn from the mansions of aristocratic Slavic families.

On the menu, quintessential Slavic flavours get an injection of Dubai multiculturalism, through gourmet options like an extensive caviar offering, grilled lobster, and smoked salmon.

The whole experience is designed to transport guests on a decadent and sophisticated journey, whether reclining poolside, dining alfresco, or enjoying a date night in the intimate dining room.

Maison Revka becomes the second pool and restaurant experience from Rikas Group to land on Bluewaters, joining just-opened La Cantine Beach, a sporty and chic family-friendly beach club located between the Delano and Banyan Tree hotels.

Maison Revka, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, off JBR, opening soon. @maisonrevkadubai