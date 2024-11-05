The third installment of hedonistic hotspot FIVE looks to provide an elevated experience on JBR. But does it?

It’s fair to say that FIVE Palm Jumeirah was one of the biggest players in positioning Dubai on the global party circuit, with its clientele of reality TV stars, regular rotation of international DJ sets, and punch-packing offering of ladies’ night, lively brunches and pool parties. It further cemented its status as the go-to brand for party-centric hotel stays in Dubai with the opening of FIVE Jumeirah Village in 2019. And as of March 2024, it’s added another string to its Dubai hospitality bow, with the opening of FIVE LUXE. As the name suggests, this resort has been designed to offer all of the best bits of the other two hotels – but elevating things to the next level.

Check-in as we check it out…

Location

On a prime stretch of sand on the JBR beachfront, FIVE LUXE is sandwiched between the Rixos Premium and Ritz-Carlton. It’s got a grand entrance off The Walk, and we know we’re in the right place when we spot the row of rainbow-hued supercars parked out front.

Look and feel

The bright and breezy lobby area has instant wow-factor. It’s got the same glamourous and modern feel of that of FIVE Palm Jumeirah, largely due to the triple height glass window that faces out to the central swimming pool, accentuating the shimmering marble floor, and oceanic-inspired glass chandelier that cascades dramatically from the ceiling. It’s all lovely and modern, and the calming neutral and seaside-inspired hues ooze Miami-cool.

Food and drink

While FIVE Hotels & Resorts may have become a household name for their legendary parties, the excellent culinary standards mustn’t be overlooked. And that’s as true at FIVE LUXE as it is at the brand’s other hotels. The ninth floor houses most of the culinary action, and the newly opened Tête à Tête can be considered one of Dubai’s best new date night spots. The Instagrammable decor includes a ceiling covered in lavender and jewellery box private dining rooms, but also a beautiful terrace where white wire chairs with Tiffany blue cushions are arranged to face the sea. Here, fine French fare like juicy escargot in a rich garlic butter, and tender roasted duck breast with sweet clementine can be enjoyed either a la carte or sharing style.

Enjoying similarly fabulous views on the 9th floor is Paradiso, a Barcelona export that’s renowned as one of the world’s best bars. The Dubai iteration is more maximalist than the cosy original, and features high-impact decor that makes you feel like you’ve entered an adult playground. Inside, there’s a circus-feel thanks to monochrome balloons and merry-go-round horses hanging from the ceiling, while outside on the terrace, the same aesthetic continues with black and white striped bar stools, clown heads, and a carousel bar in the middle. Signature cocktails, priced from Dhs85 and creatively packaged into spaceships, trains and kryptonite green, are perhaps a bit more style than substance, but are befitting of this wonderland-inspired bar.

An elevated version of FIVE Jumeirah Village’s perennially popular pub, Goose Island; Ronin, a modern Japanese restaurant; and Cielo, a relaxed seaside all-day dining space, complete the culinary line-up.

Rooms

There’s almost two dozen room categories to choose from at FIVE LUXE, with a mix of hotel rooms and serviced apartments ranging from studios to four bedrooms. We check-in to the ‘Gorgeous Sea View’ room, a spacious 60 square metre space that follows the same contemporary, grown-up feel of the rest of the resort. We love the big sea-facing balcony, that overlooks the pool and makes you feel like you’re right in the heart of the action, and the grand mini-bar – one of the room’s crowning features.

There’s a real sense that FIVE is building into an all-encompassing lifestyle brand, and as such you’ll find ReFIVE Spa-branded shampoo and shower gel in the bathroom, and on the key card, a QR code invites you to soundtrack your stay to FIVE Music, the brand’s music label. Downstairs, there’s even a FIVE Mode store, where you can shop their bright streetwear-inspired merch.

Facilities

There’s a welcome balance of detox and retox at FIVE LUXE, and whether you’re here to party hard or chill out, there’s something for everyone. For the latter, the ReFIVE Spa has plenty of appeal. On one floor treatment rooms are softly lit and cosy spaces for expert massages designed to energise or relax guests. Each treatment starts with a welcome drink of detox water, and concludes with the option to enjoy a signature fruit tea while wrapped up in a fluffy spa robe. The floor above is where you’ll find an indoor spa pool, with marble and gold accents, a bubbling vitality pool, and double day beds for chilling-out post massage. There’s also a dedicated room for ice baths, and a generous gym, complete with an open-air deck where guests enjoy working up a sweat against the backdrop of Ain Dubai and sea views.

Those looking for a livelier spot to perch up poolside should head to Playa Pacha. A space to see and be seen, it’s dotted with the iconic Pacha cherry motif, and comes with three pools – one at the top reserved for in-house guests and families, one in the middle, and one at the bottom right in front of the DJ booth. We opt for the one in the middle, picking a two-person day bed in the shallows of the water – and enjoy grazing on bites like crispy squid and a burrata salad, while enjoying rhythmic tunes that make you want to stay until sunset. This is the only outdoor pool on offer, so if it’s a more chilled day in the sun guests are looking for, the small stretch of beach is the place to make your base.

Service

If you were to measure the ‘luxe’ factor on service alone, then FIVE LUXE is right at the top of the food chain. The team are well-versed in providing sincere and friendly service, from the smiley luggage porters who whisk bags in and out of the door at lightning speed; to the waiters at Playa Pacha, who seem to foresee our need for menus, a refresh of our ice bucket, or a top-up of a glass.

Rates

Entry level Superior Rooms start from Dhs1,575 in November.

Verdict

FIVE LUXE brings together the best bits from its existing hotels, and the resulting property is lively, but less party hard than its predecessors. It laces haute hedonism through its culinary and leisure experiences, ensuring it stays true to the brand DNA. But the elevated, grown-up vibe of FIVE LUXE is drawing a new crowd of guests that like to dip in and out of the party: where detoxing at the open-air gym and relaxing at the spa pool are just as important as glow-in-the-dark cocktails at Paradiso’s open-air terrace and the pulsing beats at Playa Pacha.

luxejbr.fivehotelsandresorts.coom