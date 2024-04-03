It’s set to give one of Dubai’s most iconic beachfront strips a serious shake-up…

FIVE Hotels & Resorts are famed in Dubai for their duo of day-to-night good time party pads on the Palm Jumeirah and JVC. But they’re set to up the ante with the arrival of a third Dubai hotel, FIVE LUXE – which is officially open for business!

The swanky five-star resort, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR, is offering opening rates from Dhs1,600 for its entry level studio rooms. There’s an array of categories to check-in to, including the ‘Gorgeous’ sea-facing rooms (with rates from Dhs2,000), one-bedroom residence with plunge pool (Dhs2,500), right up to the Dhs10,000 per night for the four bedroom residence with a pair of private plunge pools and stunning Ain Dubai views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIVE Luxe (@fiveluxejbr)

When it opens, guests can look forward to some bits of FIVE they’re likely already familiar with, plus some new and exclusive offerings for the JBR property.

The hotel’s strong focus on food will see the arrival of a more high-end iteration of FIVE Jumeirah Village’s award-winning pub, Goose Island. Here, as well as watching live sports, tucking into elevated pub grub, and enjoying all your favourite beverages, you’ll also be able to enjoy some interactive gaming. A sneak peek of the venue shared to their Instagram shows pool tables, darts and arcade games will all make up part of the fun-filled offering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goose Island Tap House (@gooseislandjbr)

Aside from Goose Island, there’s plenty more newness to look forward to across the new hotel. According to FIVE LUXE’s Instagram page, the hotel will also welcome a new Japanese fusion eatery called Ronin. Plus, after parent company FIVE Global Holdings bought Ibiza’s iconic Pacha brand, they’ll be bringing a slice of Ibiza to the beachfront with a beach club called Playa Pacha Dubai.

Globally famed cocktail bar, Paradiso, is also set have drinks connoisseurs flocking to the soon-to-open hotel. The Dubai iteration will be the first global location for the Barcelona-born Paradiso, formerly recognised as the World’s Best Bar in 2022.

Elsewhere, there will be a big focus on wellbeing, with the brand’s ReFIVE Spa set to get a glow-up at FIVE LUXE, complete with an indoor pool for blissful relaxation, and pampering treatment rooms in contemporary, minimalist design. Here, guests can retreat for massages, facials and innovative wellness treatments.

Still to come

While the hotel will welcome guests from March 31, there’ll be plenty more to come in the months ahead. Next year, the brand will welcome the first Middle Eastern outpost of Ibiza’s sizzling cabaret hotspot, Lío, which will open on a futuristic-looking pier.

And a new addition to the FIVE LUXE landscape is SENSORIA, a tower of ultra-luxe residences that is still under construction. Minimalistic and modern, these chic new addresses will be some of the most enviable residences on the JBR beachfront. All offer terraces with private pools, many of which face the ocean, so you can enjoy the stunning seaside setting from your swish private digs.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, off Dubai Marina, now open, rates from Dhs1,600. fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com