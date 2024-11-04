Sponsored: Grab your tickets to this iconic weekend with Porsche…

Luxury car fans will want to shift into gear, as their passion for German auto manufacturer Porsche and its generational legacy is about to rev up this month, right here in Dubai. You’ll want to buckle up for the annual Icons of Porsche festival, which is all set to return to Dubai Design District on November 23 and 24 to wow you with a stunning selection of Porsche automobiles and car-related programming, all for you to enjoy.

What’s On?

There’s plenty for you to look forward to at this unforgettable weekend, which will celebrate the Porsche brand and also feature world premiere car reveals, classic car shows, art and culture, live shows, and great food picks. Whether it is your passion for Porsche, automobiles in general, or just a good old weekend of fun in Dubai that you’re looking forward to, there’s plenty to be enjoyed at this exciting festival. The family-friendly event will impress one and all with several wonderful offerings on wheels, including Porsche displays, food trucks and other fun programming.

For the little ones, there’s a special LEGO pavilion, and for those that truly love their classics – a special display of the Porsche brand’s iconic, time-renowned models flown in all the way from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. If you’re seeking a dose of signature Dubai luxury and style, there’s striking activations from some of the coolest brands such as Tag Heuer, BOSE and Michelin.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite after it all, sit down and enjoy what over 10 of Dubai’s finest food brands have to serve up, at the many food trucks and stalls on site.

The best bit? All of this is yours to enjoy for a very affordable price of Dhs35 for single day tickets, and Dhs50 for weekend (two-day) tickets. Hurry and grab yours here.

Icons of Porsche, Dubai Design District, November 23 and 24, 4pm to 11pm, Dhs35 (single day), Dhs50 (two-day). iconsofporsche.com. @porsche.middleeast