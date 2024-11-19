Sponsored: A brilliant day awaits…

Here at What’s On, we like to keep our finger on the pulse when it comes to what’s new and exciting in the UAE. And we make it our mission to make sure you’re always in the know, too. Which is why we’ve created a special What’s On Insiders community for those that are passionate about being spotted in some of the UAE’s coolest spots.

This time, we’re taking you away from the city to the Northern Emirates, to Sunset Beach Lounge at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Taking place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 1pm to 5pm, expect a day packed with sips, bites, music, fun, and good vibes. The best news? This exclusive event is free, but only for a limited number of guests.

Here’s an overview of your day

Upon arrival, What’s On guests will receive a wristband and 10 drinks vouchers to enjoy a selection of drinks from 1pm to 5pm. You can pick from a variety of cocktails, mocktails, juices, smoothies, soft drinks, and hot beverages from the special menu.

During the afternoon, you will also enjoy a range of bites, from California rolls to halloumi fries, satay bao buns, wagyu sliders, and much more. The bites change every hour, so if you like something, ensure you eat your fill before the next hour rolls around.

While you’ll have to views and the great company to keep you busy, there will also be live entertainment, including samba dancers and a saxophonist. A DJ at the decks will keep those cool beats going all afternoon too.

Working on your tan? You will be able to soak up the rays from the sunbeds, relax from one of the cabanas, or chill with your mates at the lounge area.

As an added treat, What’s On guests who need a little pampering, a spa therapist from the Waldorf Astoria Spa will be at the venue from 2pm to 4pm to provide a complimentary 10-minute therapy massage. Additionally, What’s On guests will be able to avail of a discount on a 60-minute massage or revitalising body treatment for Dhs450 at the spa using a special discount code. It will be valid until December 30, 2024.

So, how do I become a What’s On Insider?

It’s very simple – and free to join. You just need to register to be a part of our guest list via this form here. But remember, spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. So be sure to RSVP at the soonest, and you will hear from us if you are selected to be one of our lucky guests.

PS. The last date to register is November 20, 2024, so act quickly.

Tell us a little more about Sunset Beach Lounge

This idyllic waterfront venue is set against the stunning backdrop of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural beauty. If you’re main goal was to escape the hustle and bustle of the busy city, then this will check all boxes.

If you didn’t know, Ras Al Khaimah is known as the nature emirate, so even during your drive to the humble city, you will be immersed in natural wonders. And this only continues upon your arrival before your arrival at the five-star resort, which is nestled between the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

And at Sunset Beach Lounge, a secluded paradise awaits, offering a blend of sophistication, leisure, and entertainment, ensuring your time will be a memorable escape from the second you arrive.

Guests can enjoy the pristine infinity pool and exclusive beach access, indulge in an array of refreshingly crafted cocktails, and indulge in a seafood-forward menu. And staying true to its name, the views of the sun descending into the Arabian Gulf are magical.

Sound like something you want to experience? Remember, all you have to do is register and wait to hear from us.

Insiders by What’s On at Sunset Beach Lounge, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 23, 1pm to 5pm. @sunsetbeachrak | @waldorfastoriarak

In association with Coca-Cola

Images: Supplied