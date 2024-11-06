Where wellness is a way of life…

Abu Dhabi’s Kayan Wellness Festival 2025 will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025 on Fahid Island, and the first-ever edition of the largest wellness event in the region will feature yoga, meditation, workshops, and talks from global wellness experts.

The 3-day event will take you on a journey of rejuvenation, healing, and self-discovery, and will be centered on 3 key pillars – mind, body and soul. From mental clarity to physical strength and inner harmony, the festival promises a variety of activities aimed at enhancing overall well-being.

An impressive lineup of global wellness experts, including the visionary Sadhguru, biohacker Gary Brecka, and transformative thinkers Marisa Peer and Mo Gawdat will also be coming to town. Against the backdrop of Fahid Island, they will deliver immersive sessions in breathwork, sound healing, yoga, and fitness, alongside inspirational talks that explore the latest advancements in the wellness industry.

Zones

The Mind Zone will feature enlightening discussions and interactive workshops on mindful eating, mental well-being, and emotional resilience, with these sessions designed to empower individuals to strengthen relationships and improve their mental health. For high-energy fitness sessions, including cardio, strength training, and flexibility workshops, head to the Body Zone, where you will be revitalised and refreshed. And if it’s inner peace you seek, the Soul Zone offers workshops focused on soul alignment and energy healing, providing “a sanctuary of tranquillity and self-reflection.”

With more inspiring speakers and wellness experts, as well as ticket prices yet to be announced, there’s a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned as whatson.ae for all the updates leading to the event.

Kayan Wellness Festival, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, January 31 to February 2, ticket prices TBC. @kayanfestival.