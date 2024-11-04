And here’s how you can meet them before they compete…

Sports and culture fans, an exciting line-up of luchadores (lucha wrestlers) are on their way to the UAE to compete at Dubai’s Warehouse Four on Saturday, November 9 as part of Lucha Libre Fest – but first, they’re swinging by Abu Dhabi to meet you, the fans, at La Patrona restaurant on November 7.

At one of Abu Dhabi’s premier family-owned Mexican eats, these skilled performers and legendary luchadores, namely Tinieblas Jr., Huracan Ramirez Jr., Capitán Morgan, Alushe, Lady Apache, and Lolita, will chat with diners about lucha wrestling and sign autographs before they take to the ring for an unforgettable night of high-flying stunts, gutsy moves, and electric energy.

If you’ve never been to La Patrona, the restaurant celebrates authentic Mexican flavours like few other places do. Their mouthwatering selection of delights including ribeye and chicken pastor tacos, as well as vegan varieties, plus traditional beverages such as the Horchata and several flavours of Jarritos make them a prime spot for Mexican grub in the UAE capital.

Images: supplied

Lucha libre is more than just a wrestling style, combat sport or sports event – it’s a celebration of Mexican culture. The UNESCO-recognised tradition is famous for its colourful masks, acrobatic stunts, and gripping tales of good versus evil, and Lucha Libre Fest will celebrate Mexican identity, pride, and passion.

Lucha Libre Fest Meet and Greet, La Patrona, Al Yasat Tower, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, November 7, 7.30pm onwards, Dhs150 adults, Dhs50 under 12. Tel: 800-TACOS (82267). lapatronauae.com