There’s always a reason to head to Global Village UAE. And if you’re a fan of Manny Pacquiao, clear your schedule to pop over on Friday, November 29, 2024, as the outdoor attraction will be welcoming the boxing legend for an exclusive event.

The meet and greet with the star hailing from the Philippines will take place from 8pm at the Main Stage, where, undoubtedly, there will be plenty of fans waiting.

The best news? There is no additional cost to meet one of the greatest boxers of all time; it’s just the entry cost to Global Village.

During the event, you will be able to engage in a quick chat with Pacquiao and snap up photos for memories, or for the ‘Gram.

There will also be exciting games you can try your luck at too win amazing prizes. Bring the whole family along, as it promises plenty of family-friendly fun.

A visit to Global Village is never a waste of time. There is always something new to see or do, or a new cuisine to try, a new spot to shop at, or maybe you just want to head to the entertainment section and play some games or enjoy some rides.

For those looking to visit the newest upgrades at Global Village, there’s a brand-new Restaurant Plaza with 11 two-story restaurants offering global cuisine.

There are also four cultural pavilions to visit: Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Each features a themed facade with an array of food stalls and shops inside.

The Railway Market and Floating Market have been transformed with fresh new concepts, and Fiesta Street has had some enhancements to give it an added wow factor for the new season.

Need to catch your breath? Global Village UAE also features green promenades with picnic-style benches throughout the space.

Oh, and yes, Dragon Lake returns with a new dragon, twice the size of last year’s where a laser show takes place.

And don’t forget, every Friday and Saturday at 9pm, a firework show will illuminate the skies above Global Village.

