Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience…

Abu Dhabi’s favourite Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival will be back with “a cosmic twist” from November 28 to December 31 this year, and we couldn’t be more excited. Everyone’s favourite family festival in the UAE capital is ready to transport you to another world, as doors open in Al Ain Square and at a cool new waterfront location, Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra. This year’s edition is slated to immerse you in a larger-than-life universe, filled with fun carnival rides, family-friendly activities, an iconic space-inspired setting providing the perfect backdrop for your ‘gram, and irresistible F&B options that will keep you fuelled.

Union Day celebrations

As part of the festivities, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in five unforgettable days of fun from November 28 to December 2, for a memorable Union Day weekend celebration. Festivities will include a spectacular fireworks display and live concerts by talented UAE artists, that will pay tribute to the nation’s rich culture and heritage.

Waterfront Fun in Al Dhafra

MOTN will take over Al Mugheirah Bay, transforming it into an ‘Out of This World’ wonderland with popular carnival rides that will bring all the thrills and challenging games that will test your skills, as well as great live entertainment. Children can head to the festival’s Arts & Crafts corner, where exciting shows and hands-on workshops will keep them entertained, while also educating them. For those looking for the ideal stress-buster, you’ll be able to head to The Smash Room, where you can smash, break, and dance your way to relaxation. There’s also the Community Stage for live performances and music, and an array of great global treats from flavourful shawarmas and inventive French dishes, to comforting ramen bowls and taste-packed desserts.

In the Garden City

In Al Ain, you can enjoy exciting new rides, experiences and delicacies from the UAE and overseas. Children get to bounce away on the Giant Bounce House, and guests can also visit attractions such as the Lava Pool and the adrenaline-fueled Arcade, with futuristic games set across the galaxies, keeping with the theme of the festival this year. For families visiting, there’s non-stop music and performances from local artists at the Community Stage, and you can feel like you’re wandering through space as you enjoy otherworldly art installations and capture plenty of picture-perfect moments.

For the foodies, there’s everything from bold creations to homegrown favourites like Drip Burger serving up wagyu burgers with a twist, and Wok Boyz, dishing out authentic flavours from the streets of the Far East. Soft Serve Society from London will also be bringing you some delightful desserts, speaking of which, the international dessert bar will serve soft serve sundae cups, freakshakes, and bubble tea.

Back in the capital city…

Following its stop in Al Dhafra and Al Ain, MOTN will culminate in a spectacular grand finale at Abu Dhabi Corniche, just in time for the New Year. Escape the mundane here, as you immerse yourself in shared adventures – last year’s edition was the biggest of a beloved annual celebration of family fun in the UAE capital. To give you an idea, it and was extended into January this year to welcome visitors.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for more…

Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi, November 28 to December 31, 4pm to 10pm (Al Dhafra), 4pm to midnight (Al Ain), from Dhs25. @motnfestival

Media: supplied