Abu Dhabi is going from big to bigger with these and more. With a host of incredible megaprojects on the brink of opening to the public, many of them happen to be residential…

Here are 19 incredible Abu Dhabi residential mega projects we’re excited for.

Mamsha Gardens

Aldar Properties have announced the launch of Mamsha Gardens, a resort-style development in a prime area of Saadiyat Island, right beside the exciting Mamsha Al Saadiyat area and Saadiyat Cultural District. This luxurious development will provide you with a tranquil oasis that offers of Zayed National Museum, and features a central walkway connecting you to Saadiyat Grove’s high-end retail offerings and the beach. With 7 residential buildings, 493 homes featuring designer kitchens, smart home systems, and customisable interior designs, and resort-style amenities such as valet services, a concierge, housekeeping, pet-sitting, gyms, yoga and meditation rooms, pools, play areas, and workspaces, this is poised to be the ultimate residential development on Saadiyat.

RIVAGE

Deyaar real estate has just launched RIVAGE, its first residential project on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island. The development is a great blend of luxury living, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities, while integrating sustainability within a masterpiece architectural design. You have a range of residential options, featuring 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxury residences, opulent duplexes, bespoke Sky Villas and the celestial Sky Palaces. The development is also strategically located within proximity to Zayed International Airport, as well as universities, malls, schools, healthcare facilities, parks, beaches, restaurants, hotels, and prayer facilities.

Mandarin Oriental Residences

The newest residential megaproject announced for Abu Dhabi is Mandarin Oriental Residences by Aldar, and this development will consist of 228 premium homes featuring innovative design and first-class service. It will be located at the ambitious Saadiyat Cultural District, overlooking Zayed National Museum, and mere steps away from Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Set to launch for sale later this year, Mandarin Oriental Residences will have access to 3,500 sqm of premium dining spaces along the Zayed National Museum promenade, with a further 60,000 sqm of experiential retail, entertainment and leisure options located at the nearby Saadiyat Grove.

Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana Development

Price: From Dhs1.9 million

The newest to feature in a long list of mind-boggling residential megaprojects in the capital, Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana Development was unveiled in a grand ceremony earlier this week at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. This architectural stunner will be the first branded residence on Reem Island, and like most, if not all of the other state-of-the-art megaprojects setting up shop in the UAE capital, will redefine luxury living – with 39 floors, 174 residences, and 300 parking spaces, no less. Price tags range from Dhs 2 million to Dhs 300 million.

Nobu Residences by Aldar

Price: From Dhs8 million

The iconic Nobu brand is coming to Abu Dhabi, and in addition to its globally renowned Japanese fare, a beach club and luxurious hotel, branded residences will also be inaugurated in Abu Dhabi in 2027. The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the mystical Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove. This boutique collection of ultra-luxury Nobu-branded residences will feature 88 spacious apartments, ranging from one-to three-bedrooms, and will also include a further collection of exclusive penthouses and sky villas available. Design-wise, the aesthetic will blend Nobu’s Japanese design and hospitality with modern luxuries, and each apartment will feature stunning views of the sea and the instantly recognisable Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Additional facilities for residents include a movie screening room, swimming pools and gym and an upscale lounge.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences

The Louvre Abu Dhabi really has cemented the capital city’s status as the region’s cultural hub, and local master developers, Aldar have planned the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar as a residential complex of 400 apartments, with an iconic address, stunning ocean views and a location that’s only a stone’s throw away from one of the world’s most impressive collections of art and historical artefacts. Included within the structure will be Le Salon Détente — a lounge for residents that will feature art curated in consultation with the experts at Louvre Abu Dhabi; a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience; a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être, which will of course feature a gym, sauna rooms, spaces for yoga and meditation, and also an indoor kids’ playroom, the Creativité Room. It’s all part of Saadiyat Grove, a 242,000 square metre, Dhs10 billion development which will also include retail and entertainment attractions, other residential properties, two news hotels and co-working spaces.

Ramhan Island

Price: Dhs12.8 million

Ramhan Island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi has just been launched by Eagle Hills. With an area of 4 million square meters including 2.2 million square meters of developable land, Ramhan Island is on its way to becoming a coveted destination for those seeking an elevated coastal lifestyle. The sprawling development includes 1,800 standalone villas, 900 marina residences, luxury brand residences, a luxury marina hotel and a vibrant retail promenade boasting 1.7 kilometers of retail space, and at Ramhan’s waterferont lies a collection of waterfront luxury villas, with high-end amenities and unparalleled vistas.

Reem Hills

Scheduled for completion in 2027, this Reem Island two-phase development includes apartments and villas across six buildings. Residents can choose from 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as larger 5 to 7-bedroom villas and 3-bedroom townhouses. As far as amenities go, a rooftop pool, green spaces, indoor retail options and sports facilities such as a tennis court and a fully-equipped gym, sauna and steam room will be available.

Gardenia Bay

Price: Dhs910,000

Where? On Yas Island. Also scheduled for completion in 2027, this development will feature low-rise buildings and will mirror he curves of the coastline with sand-coloured facades. You can pick from studios to three-bedroom apartments, with amenities such as a co-working space, gym, spa, and cinema within a breathtaking landscape park.

The Source

Price: From Dhs2.6 million

Everything Saadiyat-based seems to turn heads lately, and this one is no different. The Source on Saadiyat is scheduled for handover in 2026, and is a nine-storey, luxurious residential complex that will feature a total of 200 apartments. Enjoy unmatched views of the Zayed National Museum from the luxury of a 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartment constructed with sustainable materials. For amenities, you really are spoiled for choice here with a rooftop garden, yoga and meditation areas, an infinity pool, a stacked fitness centre, and a play area for children. With a price tag beginning at Dhs2.6 million, you get the picture.

Mayyas at the Bay

From: Dhs846,000

This development is slated for handover in 2026. Mayyas at the Bay includes a 270-lot development and eight stories, with a minimalist architectural style and a multi-level façade that mimics the silhouette of a ship. From cosy studios to spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments and larger 2 or 3-bedroom townhouses, the sky’s the limit, and the project is finished with everything you could ask for including a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a modern playground for the little ones and a well-appointed gym.

Yas Golf Collection

Price: From Dhs825,000

This residential complex on Yas Island, surrounded by lush lawns and the azure waters of Khorlaffan Bay, rolls out premium services for a comfortable lifestyle, including laundry and dry cleaning, dedicated customer service, and nanny and pet-sitting services. You can also access a personal shopper or interior designer for household tasks, once you’re nicely settled into theor fully-furnished 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments. Elegant interiors featuring panoramic windows bring you stunning views of Yas Theme Park and Yas Links.

Saadiyat Lagoons

Price: From Dhs7.1 million

If you’re thinking villas in Abu Dhabi, you’re obviously thinking Saadiyat Island. Saadiyat Lagoons offers 4 to 6 bedroom mangrove villas on at this mystical destination, surrounded by 900,000 square metres of protected wildlife. The development also includes shopping centers, kindergartens, and a multifunctional hall. Villas feature customisable interiors cool gray tones. dark wood and warm beige schemes to choose from. With an eye on the future, each villa also includes a garage with electric car charging. The best bit? Direct access to Soul Beach.

The Icon Tower

Price: from Dhs1.10 million

This development is made up of 300 apartments within an 18-storey tower, near the coastal area of Yas Island, with architecture that seamlessly blends with the coastal theme. Panoramically glazed balconies feature in cosy studios and spacious1 to 4 bedroom apartments, with panoramic windows and well-lit interiors. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the infinity pool, unless you’d rather head to the beach.

Sama Yas

Price: Dhs3.36 million This prestigious project features a trio of three 17-storey buildings, with unique cascading architecture resembling mountains. Units are available in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom configurations, and boast premium materials such as glossy Italian marble, natural wood, and porcelain stoneware. In terms of amenities, you’re looking at valet service, an elegant lobby and a dedicated concierge desk as well as a smart home system. Renad Tower

Price: From Dhs 1 , 23 million

Al Reem Island’s Renad Tower project is a 37-storey high-rise, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea. Apartments are available in 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms options, with each residence including a spacious balcony and expansive panoramic windows that ensure your apartment is flooded with natural light. You can also relax in the azure pool on the podium roof, or bask in the sun on comfortable sun loungers. A modern gym and outdoor jogging trails ensure your fitness goals are on point.

Vista del Mar

Price: From Dhs1.3 million

Vista Del Mar is a contemporary residential complex on Abu Dhabi’s own home of thrills, Yas Island. The 11-storey building is adorned with white panels and glass balconies, and the project comprises comfortable 1,2, and 3-bedroom apartments. Each residence features a balcony, and on the ground floors of lie luxurious villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms, and a private terrace, outdoor pool, and a spacious patio. Residents can also enjoy access to a recreational space, with a swimming pool on the podium of the complex.

SHA Island Emirates

Price: From Dhs4.6 million

This development brings a unique blend of luxury and wellness to the tranquil surroundings of Al Jurf, and you could have your keys in as early as 2026. With prices beginning at Dhs4.6 million for apartments and Dhs29 million for villas, SHA Island Emirats offers a variety of living options, from cosy apartments to expansive three-level villas. These homes utilise materials like marble, stone, and local woods, with villas boasting private swimming pools and landscaped gardens. As for the beach villas, they offer direct bay access, perfect for ocean lovers.

Yas Riva

This exclusive villa community on Yas Island offers you a total of 151 4,5, and 6-bedroom canal-front and canal-accessible homes, which will be designed to facilitate luxurious relaxation in a tranquil waterfront setting. Set on Yas Island’s northern shores, residents can enjoy premier entertainment, retail, and leisure experiences, including Yas Mall, Yas Bay, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Links, and Etihad Arena. They will also have access to a waterfront health-and-wellness center inclusive of a spa, gym, adults’ and kids’ pools, and a sunken firepit, as well as landscaped gardens, three parks with table tennis, padel courts, outdoor fitness areas, an amphitheatre, picnic spaces, and an obstacle course. For the little ones, there are play areas, a splash pad, and climbing and water play zones.