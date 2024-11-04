The rockstar returns…

One of the best live performers of his generation and former Take That bandmate, Robbie Williams is heading back to Abu Dhabi as part of a super Saadiyat Nights lineup, and the UK star will bring his signature showmanship and his greatest hits to the UAE capital on Saturday, December 28 in a show that’s sure to bring the house down right before you welcome 2025.

You’ll remember Robbie for superhits that made waves on the radiowaves beginning in the 90s, with singles such as Rock DJ, Feel and Let Me Entertain You.

Before you grab your tickets, check out everything he had to say when he spoke with What’s On the last time he was in town.

Other top artists

Saadiyat Nights looks set to host a stellar line-up in Abu Dhabi yet again, with Grammy Award-winning Genie in a Bottle pop superstar Christina Aguilera already confirmed for Saturday, February 15, 2025. You can look sing along to hits such as What a Girl Wants and Beautiful.

As well, American vocal harmony group and four-time Grammy Award winners Boyz II Men are also on their way to thrill fans under the stars on Saadiyat Island, on January 25. You can look forward to soulful hits such as End Of The Road and One Sweet Day.

If regional talent is what has you lining up at the box office, legendary Egyptian composer Khairat will perform a collection of his iconic symphonies on February 1, while Iranian powerhouse Ebi will treat fans to hits from an illustrious 50-year career on January 4.

Last winter, industry icons such as Sting, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and John Legend made Saadiyat Nights one of the biggest celebrations of music the capital’s ever seen, and this year’s artist announcements have continued raising the star power to greater heights. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for more.

Saadiyat Nights presents Robbie Williams, Friday February 15, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights

Media: supplied, What’s On archive, Getty, YouTube