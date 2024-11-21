Sponsored: Keeping you fit and healthy…

Whether it’s a sniffle, a tickle, or something that demands a sick note, talabat UAE has you covered during flu season. Whatever you need to keep the germs away and get on the fast lane to full fitness, one of the UAE’s leading names in the delivery business will bring the solution to your doorstep.

Wondering what we’re talking about? With just the click of a button you can keep the cold and flu away, suppress those sneezes and calm that scratchy throat. You can achieve all of that with solutions ideal for both prevention and treatment, because talabat UAE has what you need to keep you fit and feeling your best during the hectic festive season.

From the reliable Nahdi Pharmacy, get your hands on Nature’s Bounty Zinc capsules, which when taken at the onset of a cold, can help relieve your symptoms faster and is a great option for boosting your overall immunity. Speaking of which, if it’s soluble solutions you want, a welcome boost to your immunity shall arrive at your doorstep with the Immune Extra C+ Zinc Orange Flavor Effervescent tablets, from Medicina Pharmacy’s shelves.

Remember the time your child needed something for that annoying cold, and Supercare Pharmacy was there to save the day? Now, things get even easier as their Happy Gummies Vitamin C with Zinc For Kids can make its way to your doorstep in an instant, and it’s available in an attractive lemon orange & strawberry flavour so you don’t have to deal with the added task of convincing them to take their cold medicine. And now that we mention it, gummies seem like such a great option for when it’s time to take your preventive meds, which Supercare stocks with bottles of 60. Scratchy throat? Strepsils is one of the oldest players in the game, and 800 Pharmacy will get them to you in no time on talabat, in your favourite orange flavour.

Images: supplied

talabat UAE delivers an array of products that will boost your immunity, fill in those nutrient gaps and keep your body and immune system firing on all cylinders, all flu season long.

If you’re already feeling under the weather…

But what if you’re already sick? There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s talabat UAE that’s shining it on you.

Whether it’s Al Manara Pharmacy’s Advil Luqui-Gels Ibuprofen Capsules, Aster Pharmacy’s Panadol Cold + Flu All In One Tablets, or Health First’s Maxigesic Double Action Pain & Fever Relief Tablets, there’s a home-delivered solution that will help you overcome that annoying cold, flu and bodyache that’s got you on sleep mode. These pharmacies stock a selection of all-action treatments that talabat will bring you in no time, so you’re back to feeling your best. And for that lingering cough, Medon Pharmacy know just what you need with Prospan Cough Syrup with Dry Ivy Leaves Extract, which while pleasant on the tastebuds, is sugar free and colouring free.

So whether it is preventive or treatment care you’re after, talabat UAE has you covered. Order now on talabat.com.

@talabatuae talabat.com