Sponsored: The only food festival you need to go to…

Taste of Abu Dhabi is back, from November 15 to 17, this vibrant food, drink, and music festival at Yas Gateway Park South is set to be the highlight of Abu Dhabi’s Event Calendar. With three days of unforgettable flavors and lively entertainment, it’s the perfect way to kick off the festive season.

The festival will feature pop-ups from 16 of Abu Dhabi’s top restaurants, serving up their finest dishes. Aspiring chefs and foodies can also join free culinary workshops, including BBQ sessions and pasta-making classes, led by celebrity chefs like Marco Pierre White, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Annabel Karmel. Coffee enthusiasts can get hands-on in barista workshops for an insider’s look at creating the perfect brew.

The entertainment lineup is packed, with non-stop bands and DJ performances throughout the weekend. Expect appearances from Dubai 92 and Virgin Radio hosts like Big Rossi, Priti Malik, and Remix Rich, who will keep the energy high from the culinary stage to the DJ decks. For families, the mega kids’ zone offers endless activities, and the artisan vendor village is perfect for exploring local crafts.

Looking for an elevated experience? Opt for the VIP packages, which include fast-track entry, additional food and drink vouchers, and access to the exclusive Taste VIP Lounge with plush seating, dedicated entertainment, and special activations. Advance tickets start at Dhs75, and early booking is recommended for the best deals and access to VIP packages, which are selling fast.

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience Abu Dhabi’s premier festival of food, music, and family fun. Get your tickets now.

Yas Gateway Park South, Yas Island, Nov 15 to 17, tickets from Dhs75, Fri 1pm till midnight, Sat 1pm till midnight, Sun 1pm till 10pm, Tel: (0) 2 444 0444, @tasteofabudhabifestival

