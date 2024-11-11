Take advantage of the Dubai winter weather with sun-kissed workouts…

Dive into the perfect blend of wellness and leisure at these dreamy Dubai beach clubs for the ultimate self-care day. From serene poolside pilates to sound healing, take your fitness routine to new heights with a sun-drenched workout followed by a day blissing out on the day beds at one of the city’s luxe beach clubs.

Here are 5 wellness beach days to try in Dubai right now:

Nikki Beach

Experience a unique SUP yoga and pilates session at Dubai’s stunning Nikki Beach Resort & Spa. Sessions take place every Wednesday at 8am and Sunday at 8am and 9am and are priced at Dhs157 per person. Relax your body and stretch it out on a paddle board inside the magnificent pool with the stunning beachfront backdrop. Pure bliss.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira Island, Dubai. Wednesdays at 8am, Sundays at 8am and 9am, Dhs157. Tel:(0)4 376 6000. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Summersalt

Hit the pause button at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Summersalt Beach Club with a yoga session paired with the serene rhythm of the rolling waves. The one-hour session takes place every Wednesday morning after which you can enjoy a nourishing breakfast with options spanning avo toast, poached eggs and smoked salmon, acai bowls, and more. Pair it with one of three refreshing sips: a classic matcha latte, a refreshing pomegranate drink or a cucumber; rosemary; lime or celery-infused soda. Once you’ve fueled up, you can retreat to further relax at the pool or beach. The session is open to both beginners and seasoned yogis. Pre-book in advance here.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, every Wed, 8.30am onwards, Dhs500. Tel: (800) 623 4628. sevenrooms.com

Aura Skypool

Although not strictly a beach club, we couldn’t miss out Aura Skypool’s stunning yoga in the sky. Find your zen with some of the best views in the city and stretch it out at the world’s highest 360º infinity pool with a class led by Aura’s resident wellness coach every Mon, Fri, Sat, and Sun with morning sessions covering power fit, water yoga, and even sound healing. Classes are priced from Dhs180 and include equipment, a welcome wellness shot, a reusable Aura water bottle with infused water to take home, and a wholesome post-workout breakfast.

Aura Skypool Dubai, St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon, Fri, Sat, and Sun, from Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Drift Beach

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, you can start your day at one of Dubai’s most beautiful beach clubs with a 45-minute SUP HIIT class. Classes are priced at Dhs157.50 and start at 8am and 9am.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, every Tues and Sat, Dhs157.50. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai / supersupfit.com

Sole Mio

Join yoga instructor Sarah White at 8am every Sunday for a beautiful stretch in the sand at homegrown beach club Sole Mio. The class is priced at just Dhs60 which is entirely used to pay cleaners to remove microplastics from the seashore. If you don’t have a yoga mat, they will provide a towel – no excuses!

Sole Mio, Kite Beach, Dubai. Sundays 8am to 9am. Dhs60 for yoga class or Dhs120 for beach day and yoga. Children also welcome. solemio.ae/yoga

Images: Social/Provided