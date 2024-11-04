Find food, wellness and vibes at The Square…

Say hello to The Square – a brand new lifestyle destination in the Nad Al Sheba Gardens. Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a private gated community, up and coming as a part of the Dubai brand of luxury community living and The Square is meant to service not only the community residents, but also outsiders.

Now that the weather is cooler and better, a spot like The Square is bound to be a hit. It’s a park-meets-pop-up-shop-meets-family-fair situation, but more luxurious, offering experiences for the whole family. It’s very much inspired by the fusion of nature and wellness.

Being located in an open air, green space, the vibe is that of serenity, tranquility and escapism – here you can tap into your well of wellness and savour the best of good, great food. The space has loads of pop-ups from some of the biggest foodie names in town, including Feels, Public, House of Pops, Home Bakery and more.

Besides eating your way around the space, you can also engage in some wellness activities, including padel and yoga, and making memories with friends or spending some alone time. Sip on a coffee, take in the fresh air and enjoy the atmosphere.

This is truly a family destination as there is also a play area for children where the little ones can run around, go on rides and spend a fun day out. The space is now open to the public, from 4.30pm to 11pm. This is your newest outdoor market to visit this winter. Don’t miss out.

The Square, Nad Al Sheba Gardens, daily, 4:30pm to 11pm, @thesquarenasg

