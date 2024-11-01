The best outdoor cinemas in Dubai

A movie under the stars…

Love the cinema? Take a break from the usual and opt for a different experience at one of these outdoor cinemas in Dubai.

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season.

Vox Outdoor at The Galleria Mall

Out on the rooftop of The Galleria Mall, you’ll find a single-screen, open-air VOX Moonlight outdoor cinema. Since refurbing in November 2023, it now boasts a fresh, vibrant aesthetic inspired by the outdoors. with contemporary accents across a green palette. The green tones and the foliage make for a rooftop garden feel against the backdrop of the city. There’s a variety of new and improved seating options, including private cabanas that are perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs. To be more relaxed, the bean bags with footrests are the choice. A new food and beverage menu features everything from premium mocktails to sushi, burgers, and hotdogs, as well as all your favourite cinema snacks, which you can order from the comfort of your seat. Tickets start from Dhs60.

uae.voxcinemas.com

Zero Gravity Cinema On The Sand

Zero Gravity Cinema On The Sand has screened huge blockbusters including A Star is Born, The Notebook, Pretty Women and more. And we can expect other popcorn-munching flicks to be screened during the cooler months. Keep your eyes peeled on @zerogravitydubai to find out when the next screening will be. Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages, which includes seriously movie-worthy snacks such as popcorn, nachos, chilli cheese fries, chicken wings, chicken shawarma, beefburger, and dirty dogs. You can choose from beanbags, sun loungers and director’s chairs. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dhs75 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Cinema Akil at 25hours

Cinema Akil in 25hours is now welcoming cinephiles to enjoy the stories that show us the truth of the world, in an alfresco space. While the very first Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue (the one that put the name on the cultural and creative map of the region), is a full-fledged vintage theatre, the outpost at 25hours is an open-air space, designed as an ode to the perpetual state of construction in Dubai and Cinema Akil’s flagship colour – scaffoldings and a bright, vintage red. There aren’t screenings every day, so you’re best to check ahead on the calendar to see what’s coming up. Tickets are free, but you should pre-book online here to guarantee your seat.

cinemaakil.com

Roxy Cinemas at Galleria Mall Barsha (still closed)

Roxy added an outdoor cinema to its screening options in Dubai at the end of 2022, and it was a popular spot for a date night last season. It’s not reopened yet, but when it does, it shows all the latest blockbusters on plush, comfy teal couches, and you’re able to order all your favourite cinema snacks either before you sit down or from the comfort of your chair. The ultra-sharp Dolby surround sound makes sure you still get the full throttle cinematic experience. Tickets cost Dhs140 per person, which includes a choice of nachos or a hot dog, one large box of popcorn plus a soft drink or water. The kids packages start at Dhs95 and include a ticket, a small popcorn, the choice of nachos or a hotdog and a juice.

theroxycinemas.com