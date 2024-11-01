The iconic Winter Garden will run into the next year…

It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year – the weather is cooling down, Christmas is coming and the Winter Garden at Al Habtoor City is finally back. A hotspot for families to get out and spend time in the great outdoors during the winter months, Winter Garden is an iconic Christmas market in the city.

The market is already open – starting today – and will run till January 31, 2025, so you have plenty of time to visit as much as you like, explore, and keep the festive vibes going even after the new year comes. The gift that keeps on giving.

As every year, the outdoor location has been transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland and has been revamped to be even better this year. The market combines stunning decor, peak Christmas-festive vibes, live entertainment and experiences for everyone.

What’s new?

This year, visitors will be introduced to an exciting new Souk concept by SAMSWEK Global, featuring a variety of retail kiosks stocking unique gifts and artisanal finds. You”ll find everything here, from refreshing fruit juices and ice slushies to perfumes, oud and fine jewellery.

The Souk also boasts a wide selection of bathrobes, beachwear, customised clothing, skincare essentials and fragrant candles, so you can go ahead and do all your Christmas gift shopping as well – or just for yourself, we don’t judge.

PetRepublic will also join the festivities with its innovative pet e-passport platform, allowing guests to enjoy a pet-friendly experience with fun, festive pet parades and other activities. For the little ones, TAS Entertainment will provide a dedicated play area that will include loads of fun carnival games, a Go Kart space, a soft play area, a little builder area and a trampoline. There is also an interactive mini zoo by Panda Pets Trading, that will introduce children to emus, goats, reptiles and more for unforgettable animal encounters

What’s coming back?

For the foodies, there’s a variety of delicious treats to try from names we all know and love, with both seasonal treats and classics. Food and drink stalls will be dotted all around the market for you to choose from both sweet and savoury options.

For the entertainment, there will be live music and performances each weekend, including the captivating melodies of Ekaterina performing retro 80s and 90s hits, jazz evenings with Irina T’s romantic French classics and lively Latin rhythms by Sunrise Duo.

The annual event launched in 2016, and has been delighting crowds ever since. Every year, local, homegrown businesses with special beginnings are given a platform to shine, with many vendors returning annually, and every year, the highlight of the market is the Christmas tree, a grand 18-metre tree, unveiled in an iconic lighting ceremony that has become a staple.

Winter Garden, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Nov 1, 2024 to Jan 31, 2025, 4pm to 12am, weekdays, 4pm to 1am, weekends, @wintergardendubai

Images: Supplied