15 fantastic new things to do in Dubai this November

Fun beach clubs, exciting attractions, family-friendly fun and so much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai, and whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 15 fantastic new things to do in Dubai this month.

Enjoy some family-friendly fun at an interactive museum

The world’s first Museum of Candy will open in Dubai on November 15. This sweet new attraction promises to be an immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. The first-of-its kind museum promises to fuse facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. And what would a candy museum be without being able to sample some sweet treats? Visitors can look forward to unique candy milkshakes, ice cream – and of course candies – at the museum cafe. Tickets are priced from Dhs109 for adults and Dhs89 for children.

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, 10am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, opens November 15. @museumofcandy

Check-in for a luxe new staycation

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters’ luxe new hotel, is officially open. Set to reposition Bluewaters as a luxurious lifestyle destination, the 251-room Delano Dubai is marked by attention to detail and personalised experiences, designed to make every guest feel special. The culinary and mixology concepts promise something for everyone. These include the Rose Bar, a picture of elite Hollywood glamour and musical greatness; Tutto Passa, an amber-hued Italian restaurant and terrace; and a duo of soon-to-open restaurants Blue Door and Maison Revka. Aside from the impressive culinary array, the heart of the resort features the Delano Pool, with sunken furniture in the shallows and a social ledge for guests to see and be seen. A wellness studio in collaboration with founder of HWH Studio, Adrienne Everett, completes the leisure line-up, promising two treatment suites, a fully equipped gym and cutting-edge health innovations.

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, rates from Dhs2,560. delanodubai.com

Soak up the sun at a chic new destination

The first opening at J1 Beach has seen St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto open its doors. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s a chic space inspired by the Italian Dolce Vita and its French Riviera heritage that promises relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. There’s a handful of loungers available by the poolside, but much of the beach club experience is down on the shorefront. Sun loungers are Dhs300 in the week and Dhs400 on weekends. Also coming to J1 this November, expect to enjoy beach days at Gitano, Ninive Beach and Chou Chou.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 6pm and 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai

Gather the girls for an alternative ladies’ night

Five Iron is an emporium of all things golf and entertainment at The Westin Mina Seyahi. And on Wednesdays and Fridays, ladies are invited to enjoy a wallet-friendly night out, with unlimited drinks plus a main dish priced at Dhs150. Drinks include spirits, wines and a selection of cocktails (including everyone’s favourite Aperol), and there’s special deals on the golf simulators too.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 7pm to 11pm, Weds and Fri, Dhs150. @fiveirongolf.uae

See an alfresco film as outdoor cinemas return

Back in action after the summer is VOX Moonlight, an outdoor cinema experience at The Galleria Mall in Al Wasl. The single-screen cinema is inspired by the great outdoors, and the green tones and foliage make for a rooftop garden feel against the backdrop of the city. There’s a variety of seating options, including private cabanas that are perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs. To be more relaxed, the bean bags with footrests are the choice. A new food and beverage menu features everything from premium mocktails to sushi, burgers, and hotdogs, as well as all your favourite cinema snacks, which you can order from the comfort of your seat. Tickets start from Dhs60.

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl, timings vary, from Dhs60. uae.voxcinemas.com

Enjoy an evening in the desert at a brand new camp

If you’ve got visitors in town, a desert safari is a must-try experience. And if you’re looking for a new one then Noble Adventures is one to bookmark. This new desert experience offers a luxurious take on the traditional desert safari, and promises a memorable evening out amongst the desert dunes. You’ll get picked up in one of their luxurious 4×4 vehicles and then be taken to the beautifully boho camp just in time for sunset. From there, there’s entertainment like camel rides, sand boarding and falconry, then the option to enjoy either a four-course dinner or gourmet BBQ buffet and drinks.

Noble Adventure, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 5pm onwards, daily, from Dhs395. noble.adventure.uae

Get together at a fun new Saturday brunch

For a new Saturday brunch with a view, bookmark Above Eleven. The Yunza-11 brunch includes a selection of house beverages and cocktails and bites from live food stations, which includes Above Eleven’s delicious Peruvian Japanese cuisine. The brunch menu (designed for sharing) features the nasu salad, wagyu lomo saltado, and for a sweet treat, there’s the decadent chocolate Yunza tree for dessert. As for the afterparty, brunch-goers and after-party seekers can continue the fun on the open-air terrace during golden hour while vibing to the upbeat tunes of DJ Lu.

Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, brunch 1pm to 4pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 6pm, every Sat, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling, after-party Dhs150 for brunch-goers and Dh199 for external guests. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. aboveeleven.com

… or round out the weekend with a new Sunday option

Chez Wam‘s new Chez What Brunch takes place every Sunday, and is inspired by the playful nature of the French language. Chez What translates to “At Yours” in English, offering a clever twist on the name Chez Wam, which means “At Mine.” Chef Hadrien Villedieu has curated the menu, which is meant to be enjoyed family-style. Besides the delicious bites, you can expect the classics from the 80s and 90s to fill the air, plus crowd-favourite R&B hits. Don’t miss the DIY Bloody Mary station, where you can create your own signature version of the cocktail. It’s Dhs425 for the house package.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

Head to a pool party at an Ibiza icon

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has landed in Dubai, bringing with it its array of weekly pool parties that have made it one of Ibiza’s most renowned addresses. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach occupies the space that was once Andreea’s, although you wouldn’t know it. The space has been transformed and at the beating heart is O Beach’s signature pool, dotted with in-water pool beds, flanked by a collection of VIP areas and even cabanas with their own private jacuzzi’s. Whatever day you go, there’s a weekly rotation of DJs, and events happening, and their legendary displays of entertainment as the sun set are an unmissable part of the action. Entry starts from Dhs100, with an array of VIP table bookings that come with minimum spends.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, daily 11am to 12am, from Dhs100. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

Take the little ones to a super-sized play space

A colourful wonderland for children of all ages, Boo Boo Laand is the new soft play centre at The Dubai Mall. A sprawling 25,000 metre space of family-fun, this magical destination features an array of attractions, like the super slide, football stadium, princess area, and a little crawlers destination for young children.

Boo Boo Laand, Chinatown, Dubai Mall, 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri to Sun, from Dhs190. booboolaand.com

Grab coffee at a desert pop-up

Hidden is a desert pop-up cafe and was an Insta(nt) hit when it first opened for its boho-vibes, rope deck chairs, cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. The whole area is surrounded by palm trees, offering dappled shade to curl up with a coffee as the sun sets. The stunning star feature of this Instagrammable desert pop-up is a mirrored installation that reflects the picturesque setting around you – a perfect photo op for all Hidden visitors.

Hidden, Al Marmoon Heritage Village, Sun to Thurs, 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat, 4pm to 1am. @hidden_dubai

Find your zen at a new wellness space

The industrial area of Al Quoz might not seem like the most typical location for a serene wellness space, but Sohum is anything but typical. A sanctuary of zen-inducing treatments and therapies in the heart of the city, it offers a curated program designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit. The space has been designed to offer maximum relaxation and rejuvenation, and as such classes include yoga, meditation and breathwork, plus there’s an array of rituals, healing therapies, unique ceremonies, massages and facials. It’s a one-stop-shop for all things wellness.

Sohum Wellness, Al Quoz 1, daily 9am to 9pm. @sohumwellness.ae

Enjoy a Sunday roast at a brand new pub

A quintessential British brasserie, The Spaniel is a new addition to Bluewaters, and bringing a new flavour to the mix. Think the finest English sensibilities of lords and ladies and country clubs, translated into dark wood decor, cosy and nostalgic, and reflecting classic British architecture with iconic sporting moments. The menu honours the rich culinary traditions of an era bygone, with age-old recipes and craft cocktails that will evoke the spirit of Old England. English charm, done right. Bookmark this for your next Sunday roast.

The Spaniel, Bluewaters, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 554 3728. @thespanieldxb

Grab drinks at a gorgeous new wine bar

The Guild has firmly cemented itself as a popular DIFC spot for an incredible Sunday roast, a power business lunch, and a glammed-up Saturday brunch. But now it’s transformed the cosy nook that was once for breakfast into a gorgeous wine bar, where orange leather booths are backed by walls of popular labels. It’s here that from 4pm you can enjoy wines by the glass for Dhs35, and pair it with a selection of nibbles and charcuterie. The perfect excuse to clock off early.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai, 4pm onwards, daily. @theguilddubai

Have a wholesome weekend at a farmer’s market

The Organic Farmer’s Market at Alserkal Avenue is a great way to stock up on fresh local produce and the perfect way to spend a casual Saturday morning with family. Every Saturday from November 2, the farmers’ market starts at 9am until 3pm. Visitors can shop farm-fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, dairy products, eggs, honey, and more. Plus there will be food talks, cooking demonstrations, and the opportunity to learn how to set up your own urban garden at home.