Step into the world of Wicked…

If you’ve eagerly been awaiting the release of the epic musical fantasy film Wicked, there’s an additional surprise awaiting at VOX Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates.

VOX Cinemas Theatre Café has undergone a wicked transformation based on the upcoming movie release. It opens to the public on November 13 until the end of December.

Inside, you can expect to be immersed in the magical world of Oz through interactive experiences, movie-themed menu items, and exclusive photo opportunities with iconic characters Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

But there’s more…

The pop-up will serve a Wicked-inspired afternoon tea, all crafted to bring the flavours of Oz to life. There will be finger sandwiches with smoked salmon, roasted chicken bao, and heirloom tomato bruschetta.

Other treats include ‘Wicked Witch’s Bites’ like beet and goat cheese tarts, and ‘Emerald City Delights’ which feature Glinda’s bubble pink macaroons, Ozian brownies, and the whimsical wizard’s spell book scones served with clotted cream and jam.

For drinks, there’s emerald elixir matcha latte, and Glinda’s sparkling pink lemonade potion to add to the magical experience.

The afternoon tea will be served daily from 11am to 5pm and will cost Dhs280 for two people.

And we’re sharing a little secret with you. Say the secret word ‘Wicked’ to receive a berry-based drink off the menu.

In case you haven’t seen Wicked before, here’s what you need to know (and don’t worry – no spoilers.)

Wicked follows the story of Glinda – a pretty girl who is blond and very popular, and Elphaba, who has green skin, which means she is immediately judged.

The two dislike each other at first, but their relationship changes, and they soon form an unlikely bond following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz.

The movie stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

The movie will be split into two parts, with Part One releasing regionally on Thursday, November 21. You can watch the trailer below.

Tickets to watch the movie at VOX Cinemas can be purchased here.

Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released in November 2025.

Wicked by Theatre Cafe, Mall of the Emirates, Vox Cinemas, until Dec (TBC). Tel: (600) 599 905. @voxcinemas