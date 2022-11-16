It’s one of the biggest Christmas events on the Dubai social calendar…

Since we’re already halfway through November, it’s finally time to start thinking about Christmas. Nothing says Christmas in Dubai quite like Atlantis, The Palm’s Cirque de Cuisine mega brunch. On Friday, December 16, it’s back and bigger than ever.

In case you’re not familiar with the event, it’s a four-hour dine around at some of Atlantis’ best restaurants such as Nobu, Seafire, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and more. With free-flowing drinks and some out-of-this world Christmas decorations – it is not to be missed.

This years ‘Naught and Nice’ theme invites guests to don their best outfits as this is a festive extravaganza like no other. Arrive to the Christmas tree-lined avenues but do watch out for a not so nice green character who may be dressed as Santa Claus…

Entertainment will be big, with live DJs, performances, dancing elves and more. Grab a drink from one of six bars throughout the venue (or in the restaurants themselves) and don’t forget to visit the ‘feature bar’ in the centre of The Avenues, serving unlimited bubbles and house drinks.

The event runs from 7pm to 11pm and you can roam around as you choose. All of the restaurants are open exclusively for guests of Cirque de Cuisine. You can dine at fabulous restaurants such as Nobu, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, a pop-up from the Michelin star restaurant, Hakkasan, Seafire or the new South American restaurant En Fuego.

You can have starters at one, mains at another, followed by dessert somewhere else. Top dishes include black cod and a range of sushi or sashimi from Nobu, beef Wellington with truffle mash from Bread Street Kitchen or premium steaks and seafood from Seafire. Don’t forget to head to The Lost Chambers Aquarium for the ultimate underwater dessert experience for this editions dramatic display of tempting treats.

The mega brunch is priced at Dhs655 for four hours of unlimited alcoholic beverages and food. Non-alcoholic packages are also available. You can book early bird tickets now on The Atlantis Circle app.

We definitely recommend getting your bookings in now as this festive extravaganza is always a sellout.

Cirque de Cuisine, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday December 16, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs655. atlantis.com

Images: Provided/Getty