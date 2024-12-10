9 incredible things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: December 20 to 22
A weekend comes and a weekend goes in Abu Dhabi but the fun stays consistent. That is the best thing about the capital – there’s never a shortage of fun. This weekend, we’ve got all measures of activities to make the most of your days off. Say hello to newfound winter weekends in Abu Dhabi.
Friday, December 20
Catch Yas Winter Fest before it closes
This winter, Yas Winter Fest is bringing all the festive cheer, with Santa’s workshop, a day in the life of an elf with crafting and gifts to be made, gingerbread workshops, slime making, canvas painting and more. Tickets at Dhs20 per adult.
Yas Winter Fest, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 13 to 22, tickets at Dhs20 per adult, @yaswinterfest
Enjoy a bar takeover
Shangri La Abu Dhabi Qaryat Al Beri is hosting Shinjo Gokan, one of the world’s most influential bartenders at Al Hanar Bar tonight. Get set to go on a journey of unmatched artistry that brings the best of Japanese flair to the capital.
Al Hanah Bar, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Friday, December 20, Dhs188, 7pm onwards. @shangrilaabudhabi
Get a slice of Miami Vibes
This food truck extravaganza that pops on every UAE foodie’s gram when they return is back and if you’re one of the hungry souls waiting for an update, we finally have one. In the past, some of the popular food vendors include Chunk Bakehouse, Fritz, One Wheel Ticket, Baofriend, Taqado Mexican Kitchen, Sauce, Ali Bhai, Senior Taco, Tonda Pizza, Swirl Bowls and more. This year, we have a smash room, inflatable football, a photobooth, face and body glitter, candle making, cake decoration and charms making.
Miami Vibes, Umm Al Emarat Park, Dec 20 to Jan 3, free entry, @miamivibes.ae
Saturday, December 21
Go weekend brunching
Dive into a scintillating selection of tacos and other timeless Mexican delights at La Patrona’s new Saturday brunch. From ribeye tacos to chicken pastor varieties, as well as the vegan pastor tacos made with jackfruit, the menu is diverse as you’d like it while retaining all the great original flavours. Each dish incorporates traditional Mexican spices and handmade tortillas, and you can savour them here seated amid detailed murals depicting Mexican history and culture.
La Patrona, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays noon to 6pm, Dhs99 house, Tel: (800) 82267, lapatronauae.com
Go to a ladies’ night
Abu Dhabi’s last remaining super club, White throws open its doors every Friday and Saturday on Yas Island. On Saturday night, URBN is the night that draws the crowds, with all the latest commercial tunes on rotation from the resident DJs, and a ladies’ night offer of three drinks for Dhs100. If you’re looking to party hard, this is the place to go.
White Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10pm onwards, Saturday, Dhs100, @whiteabudhabi
Take the little ones to Bubble Planet
Running from Sunday December 22 until Saturday February 22, 2025, Bubble Planet promises 10 rooms of immersive fun, and plenty of Instagrammable opportunities for you and your mates. Tickets are on sale priced at Dhs95 for adults and Dhs75 for children. You can get them via bubbleplanet-abudhabi.com.
Bubble Planet, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Weds to Mon from December 22, Dhs95 adults, Dhs75 children, bubble-planet.com
Discover the Louvre like never before
Louvre Abu Dhabi is a must visit for culture vultures, not just in the country but for tourist seeking a generous dose of art during their trip. And if you found it difficult to visit the cultural attraction or to fit into your schedule, take note as the Louvre Abu Dhabi will keep its doors open daily during the month of December.
For all the exciting things you can get up to at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, visit louvreabudhabi.ae
Sunday, December 22
Sample the viral ‘Dubai’ chocolate
If you didn’t know already, FIX Chocolate is now available in Abu Dhabi, exclusively on Deliveroo, which is still the only place to shop for it.If you thought the FIX craze had faded, you thought wrong, because the desert chocolatier is now delivering in the capital. After taking social media, Dubai and then the whole world by storm, FIX is now in Abu Dhabi and ready to spread it’s sugary magic there as well. The homegrown brand is now offering stock twice a day at 2pm and 5pm.
Get festive with a Turkey Takeaway
Savor a traditional festive feast at home and let Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s Verso restaurant take care of things on the food front. You’ll be able to serve up a delicious stuffed 6kg to 7kg roast turkey accompanied by a wide range of traditional trimmings and sides like cranberry sauce, gravy, baked bread pudding, roasted carrots, parsnips and more.
Dates: November 25 to January 7, 2025
Price: Dhs600
Order: 24 hours in advance
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, Al Bateen, Tel: (0)2 510 1234, hyatt.com
