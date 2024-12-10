9 incredible things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: December 20 to 22

As the new year approaches in Abu Dhabi…

A weekend comes and a weekend goes in Abu Dhabi but the fun stays consistent. That is the best thing about the capital – there’s never a shortage of fun. This weekend, we’ve got all measures of activities to make the most of your days off. Say hello to newfound winter weekends in Abu Dhabi.

Friday, December 20

Catch Yas Winter Fest before it closes

This winter, Yas Winter Fest is bringing all the festive cheer, with Santa’s workshop, a day in the life of an elf with crafting and gifts to be made, gingerbread workshops, slime making, canvas painting and more. Tickets at Dhs20 per adult.

Yas Winter Fest, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 13 to 22, tickets at Dhs20 per adult, @yaswinterfest

Enjoy a bar takeover

Shangri La Abu Dhabi Qaryat Al Beri is hosting Shinjo Gokan, one of the world’s most influential bartenders at Al Hanar Bar tonight. Get set to go on a journey of unmatched artistry that brings the best of Japanese flair to the capital.

Al Hanah Bar, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Friday, December 20, Dhs188, 7pm onwards. @shangrilaabudhabi

Get a slice of Miami Vibes

This food truck extravaganza that pops on every UAE foodie’s gram when they return is back and if you’re one of the hungry souls waiting for an update, we finally have one. In the past, some of the popular food vendors include Chunk Bakehouse, Fritz, One Wheel Ticket, Baofriend, Taqado Mexican Kitchen, Sauce, Ali Bhai, Senior Taco, Tonda Pizza, Swirl Bowls and more. This year, we have a smash room, inflatable football, a photobooth, face and body glitter, candle making, cake decoration and charms making. Miami Vibes, Umm Al Emarat Park, Dec 20 to Jan 3, free entry, @miamivibes.ae