Shangri-La Dubai is pulling out all the jingle bells and mistletoe whistles to make this festive season one to remember with its Enchanted Wonders. Running from December 6, 2024, through to January 1, 2025, the hotel is rolling out a sleigh-full of magical events, mouthwatering festive feasts, and dazzling entertainment—all curated to transform moments into lasting holiday memories. These are just some of the ways Shangri-La Dubai is inviting you to a world of Enchanted Wonders, this Yuletide season.

Friday, December 6, 2024: The Tree Lighting Ceremony (from 6pm)

Stoke the festive feels furnace with Shangri-La Dubai’s annual Christmas Tree lighting extravaganza. In addition to the main event, you’ll find the dulcet soul-nourishing sounds of Christmas carolers, a heart-warming collection of festive beverages, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Book now on shangrilaexperiences.com, or by emailing: fbreservations.sldb@shangri-la.com.

December 7, 2024 to January 7, 2025: Enchanted Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge

Seasonal treats, but make them sophisticated. Shangri-La Dubai is sprinkling a little festive magic on its popular afternoon tea, with special Yultide inspired-pastries, scones, and winter beverages. Available daily between 1pm and 6pm, it’s priced at Dhs150 with the option to add a glass of prosecco for Dhs60.

December 24, 2024: Christmas Eve

When it comes to ‘the night before Christmas’, there’s a whole world of winter wonder available to visitors of Shangri-La Dubai. Enjoy Michelin-recommended Cantonese cuisine at Shang Palace (7pm to 11pm, from Dhs299); authentic, aromatic Vietnamese delicacies at Hoi An (7pm to 11pm, from Dhs299); or a lavish international buffet with live performances at Dunes Café (7pm to 11pm, from Dhs299).

December 25, 2024: Christmas Day

And for the big day itself, Shangri-La Dubai invites you to celebrate in the true spirit of the season – with a series of grand feasts, gourmet brunches and decadent dinners. Dunes Café has a special evening dinner on the 25th (7pm to 11pm, from Dhs299) which includes family-friendly activities and an appearance from Father Christmas; there’s a fun festive BBQ at iKandy Ultralounge (1pm to 5pm, from Dhs250); and curated festive menus at Shang Palace and Hoi An.

December 31, 2024: New Year’s Eve

Farewell 2024 in style and with breathtaking rooftop views of Dubai’s famous firework displays at Level 42 (adults only, 8.30pm to 12.30am, from Dhs3,000) and iKandy Ultralounge (8.00pm to 12.30am, from Dhs1,000). Both destinations include premium dining and beverages, live entertainment, and flexible pricing packages based on your NYE view.

Or for something a little different – Shangri-La Dubai’s New Year’s Eve dine-around experience allows guests to experience the combined range and flair of Dunes Café, Hoi An, and Shang Palace (8.00pm to 12.30am, from Dhs599).

January 1, 2025: New Year’s Day

Finally, this is your invitation to kick 2025 in the best possible way, with a grand poolside barbecue at iKandy on January 1, 2025.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road. shangri-la.com

Images: Provided