For getting in the seasonal spirit, bookmark these brilliantly festive Dubai restaurants…

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re looking to dine in Dubai this December in a restaurant that’s got that winter wow-factor, then make reservations ASAP at Dubai’s most Christmassy restaurants.

Signor Sassi

London’s storied Italian restaurant Signor Sassi goes all out for the festive season, and this year is no exception. It begins with the entrance, where a gorgeous garland covered in baubles is arranged around the doorway, toy soldiers standing smartly either side. There’s trees, garlands, poinsettias, giant baubles and candy canes dotted throughout the pretty reception, around the bars and encasing the fountain on the terrace, making for a whimsical winter wonderland right in St Regis Gardens.

La Petite Maison

This year La Petite Maison‘s decor adopts the theme of an enchanted forest, and the entrance has been adorned to resemble an elegant gingerbread house, dotted with woodland animals. There’s even an emerald green sleigh outside, a reindeer, and twinkling icicle lights that make it look super magical in the dark. Inside, there’s wreaths, garlands and a gorgeous Christmas tree – even the reception desk is dressed up with stockings to resemble a cosy fireplace. The menu has also been laced with seasonal specialities, including a creamy chestnut soup and a delectable black forest dessert.

Mina Brasserie

Next door to LPM, Mina Brasserie is another DIFC spot that injects its dining room with bountiful festive magic. This year, the leafy terrace has been adorned with twinkling lights, and there are gorgeous garlands hanging from the bar, twinkling with red baubles.

Chalet 105

Twiggy by La Cantine has brought back its Chalet 105 x Montblanc experience, and it’s one of the most festive pop-ups you’ll see this season. Guests dine in an alpine cabin, complete with fireplace, fondue and cosy blankets. With full cabin decor, you’d never know that you’re in Dubai, let alone a beach club with Twiggy’s incredible set up. Picture real skis, vintage furniture, fluffy rugs and a faux fireplace; the space feels almost like a movie set. Chalet 105 is the ideal choice for a festive dinner event with friends, colleagues or loved ones. It’s priced at Dhs425.

Alaya

Another DFIC dining destination that’s going all out for Christmas is Alaya. A snow-dusted archway and snowwy trees greets guests at the entrance, while inside, the festive ambience continues with touches of silver and red adorn Christmas trees, wreaths and twinkling lights. It’s all paired with seasonal specialities and four festive drinks.

The Guild

Gorgeously glamourous The Guild is the perfect spot for a seasonal celebration, with its twinkling trees and ruby red dining room exuding festive fabulousness. And they’ve upped the ante for the season, dusting The Nurseries with snowwy trees, and adorning The Salon with garlands, trees and a super-sized Christmas tree.

