Off court excitement is about to hit a peak…

While a galaxy of top tennis stars is about to descend on the Etihad Arena beginning tomorrow, we’re just as excited about all the terrific musical talent that will be taking to the stage for the post game-concerts. Here’s everyone coming to the UAE capital this weekend:

December 19

Bryan Adams

The Canadian rock icon will be bringing more than just his first real six-string to town, and you can expect super hits including Summer of ’69, Run to You and more on Thursday, December 19 following play.

Anastacia

Also performing on December 19 will be Chicago native Anastacia, rolling back the years with popular hits including ‘Left Outside Alone‘ , and sing-along favourites such as I’m Outta Love and Sick and Tired.

December 21

Akon

R’n’B icon Akon is doing an Abu Dhabi encore this Saturday night, and will be belting out mega hits such as Smack That, Lonely, Locked Up and Beautiful from a storied career that’s included some very exciting collabs over the past two decades.

Sean Paul

The Grammy award winner and reggae chartbuster factory is about to raise the Temperature on your Saturday evening plans, and with hits such as Get Busy, We Be Burnin’, and others, you’re about to enjoy a smashing show in the capital. No Lie, folks.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 19 to 22. @worldtennisleague

