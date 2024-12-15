Sponsored: This is one way to get the kids to listen…

When children are out and about, it’s hard for them not to fall ill. You can’t blame them—they are children, after all. More importantly, they lack the knowledge most adults have about healthy habits. Enter Aster Clinics to the rescue.

As part of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, Aster Clinics has launched an initiative to promote healthy habits among children in the UAE. And no, it’s not a boring classroom presentation filled with stats and bar charts. Instead, Aster Clinics has come up with something children can relate to—superheroes.

Introducing The Aster Superpower Project

The campaign aims to equip children with knowledge and habits to stay healthy. It introduces them to six superhero characters, each embodying an essential aspect of health and wellness.

Children will meet superheroes who showcase unique superpowers to help them stay healthy. For example, if your child doesn’t drink enough water, Hydro Hero will teach them the power of hydration. If dental hygiene is the issue, Flashing Floss will guide them toward better oral care.

To help children grow strong, Mighty Man will emphasize the importance of physical activity. Green Gobbler will highlight the benefits of good nutrition. For kids who spend too much time on screens, Miss Brainy will encourage reading and solving riddles to power up their minds.

And for those pesky germs, Germ Zapper will demonstrate the simple but effective powers of proper hand hygiene.

These characters make essential health concepts engaging and fun, inspiring children to become “health heroes” themselves. By taking a playful approach, Aster Clinics hopes to foster good habits among little ones, ensuring a healthier future.

Free health assessments and more

As part of the campaign, Aster Clinics is offering free health assessments at select locations across the UAE. The tests cover growth assessment, dental screening, and a vitamin analysis. Book here.

Children who come in for a check-up will receive a free comic book featuring the superheroes’ origins and a coloring book to take home.

For more information, visit asterclinic.ae

Images: Supplied by Aster Clinic