It’s set to launch in 2025…

Dubai’s skyline is set to get a brand new architectural marvel, and this one is set to be a Trump Tower.

From Dar Global and the Trump organisation, the Dh2 billion-plus project is set to launch in Downtown Dubai, and promises unparalleled luxury, stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, and the sea. Inside the tower, not only will you find residences, but it will also house Dubai’s first Trump hotel. The property will introduce The Trump Private, an exclusive members-only club.

Luxury reimagined in Downtown Dubai

Launching in Q2, 2025, the Trump Tower in Dubai promises to bring an iconic design and luxurious offerings to the city. While specific details are under wraps, this project marks a significant milestone for the Trump brand in the UAE.

A global collaboration in luxury

This is the third collaboration between regional developer Dar Global and the Trump organisation. Just last week, the duo unveiled the Trump Tower in Jeddah (pictured above) – a 200-meter high-rise featuring 47 floors, 500 opulent apartments, and amenities that rival world-class institutions in New York and London.

Looking ahead

As we step into 2025, Dubai gears up for a year packed with exciting launches and developments. Next year, as well as the official launch of the Trump Hotel, Dubai can expect exciting new openings from Mandarin Oriental, who will debut in Downtown; Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, set to add a new property to the shorefront next to Burj Al Arab; and the world’s new tallest hotel, Ciel, a Vignette Collection Hotel, set to welcome guests in Dubai Marina.

Lead image: Trump Tower Jeddah