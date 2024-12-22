Enjoy some gorgeous festive specials…

If you’re looking to add some extra festive cheer into your life this month, head down to Lana Lusa for some heart-warming specials available for December. Located in the Four Seasons Private Residences, the restaurant oozes luxury, Portuguese charm and festive magic this season, so you’ll really feel in the spirit to celebrate.

You can taste a very special December menu available every day. Each dish is crafted to bring festive cheer to every bite. Indulge in seasonal flavors designed to celebrate the holiday spirit. Relax outside in the winter sun as you take in the calming views of the canal or perch inside, surrounded by gorgeous Christmas decorations, the choice is yours to make.

There’s a three-course festive lunch set menu available Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, for Dhs99. You’ll get starter, main and dessert for that reasonable price so it’s a perfect treat for a lunch date or a catch up with your friends.

If you want to bring home a piece of Portuguese tradition, savor the taste of the Bolo Rei. It’s available for pre-order, just give 24 hours’ notice and you can bring it straight to your table for your holiday celebrations. It’s only Dhs160 for the whole cake. It’s got dried fruit, nuts, and sugar so it embodies Christmas in a cake. Perfect for the whole family to share. See more details of all their festive treats here.

Lana, Lusa, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 9am to 12am. Tel: +971 (0) 4 380 1515. @lanalusadxb